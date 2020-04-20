‘Dragnificent!’ team wants to make life more, less of a drag

LOS ANGELES (KGET) – TLC’s new series, “Dragnificent!,” is out to prove that while life can be a “drag” it doesn’t have to be depressing. Four drag queens who were all on “RuPaul’s Drag Race” – Alexis Michelle, BeBe Zahara Benet, Jujubee, and Thorgy Thor – look to help transform the lives of those in need of help.

Imagine the show as what would have happened if “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy” hosts all decided to dress as drag queens.

Each member of the “Dragnificent!” team brings a specialty to the mix. Michelle is a makeup artist who specializes in weddings and special events while Benet is a veteran event planner. Fashion tips come from Jujubee while Thorgy Thor is a performance artists and music expert.

They also share some very similar viewpoints. Each knows from experience that the road to transformation starts within a person.

Benet – a Cameroonian-American drag performer and television personality whose birth name is Nea Marshall Kudi Ngwa – says, “I always tell people that you have to be your own best cheerleader. And sometimes it sounds like, ‘Oh, how do I do that? It’s not easy.’ Yes, it’s not easy.

“But for me, every time I get up at the morning and I stare at the mirror, I always try to validate myself. I always try to be my own best cheerleader. I tell myself I belong, I have a purpose, I’m meant to be here. And when you tell that subconsciously, it’s always — it’s instilled in you.”

That positive attitude is then shared with those the team is trying to help. They know that no matter what they do, inside the person is that voice inside telling them that while the world may be treating them wrong, they are special and should take some time to celebrate that.

One episode touched Benet quite deeply. The team was working with a woman whose son wanted to be a drag queen. The mother needed assistance in knowing what she could do to help her son with the process.

Benet grew up in West Africa where there is a very traditional way of thinking as to how men should act. The episode made Benet recall how dealing with that way of thinking created a feeling of being an alien from a different planet.

“I just didn’t understand myself. But it came to a point where I knew that my mom and my dad and my family, my intimate family, celebrated who I was. They never understood, but they celebrated,” Benet says. “Being in America, being on ‘Dragnificent!’ being on ‘Drag Race,’ all of these shows, my mom still gets a lot of flak. Like, your son is an American doing A, B, C, D.

“She still gets a lot. So when I was talking to Laura, I identified with her and it was very emotional because she also gets the same questions. We’re always telling people, “Take time to celebrate yourself,” but you’d be surprised that some of these subjects also teach us a lot of things.”

A show like “Dragnificent!” that allows for the sharing of such moments would not have been possible a decade ago. Through much of the 19th and 20th centuries, those who dressed in drag were often put in jail. Each member of the team understands the importance of this series.

Thor – whose birth name is Shane Galligan – calls the show a fantastic achievement.

“It really is just about bringing people together, the smiles on their faces, having a lot of fun with drag, and making people feel comfortable. In the LGBTQI+ community, I’ve gotten so many emails just from living my true life and doing this and feeling fantastic,” Thor says. “Being on television I’ve gotten so many emails that I’ve changed so many people’s lives. So what I’m saying is, I didn’t ask for the responsibility to carry the torch of this LGBTQI+ like community, but I wear it now with pride.

“I’m very proud that we’re on television doing this. We feel good every morning when we wake up. I feel proud about making people feel good about themselves, putting a smile on people’s faces, being entertainers. So I think what we’re doing is fantastic. It’s dragtastic.”

“Dragnificent!” began as the special “Drag Me Down the Aisle” which aired on March 9, 2019. That show had the group helping an engaged woman plan her upcoming wedding. The series airs 10 p.m. Mondays on TLC.