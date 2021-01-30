‘Doom Patrol,’ ‘Snowpiercer’ entertaining, smart productions

“Doom Patrol” is more than a simple superhero TV series. (Photo courtesy of Warner Bros.)

A pair of first-rate television series top this week’s list of new entertainment options to enjoy while you are stuck at home.

“Doom Patrol: The Complete Second Season” Grade 3 ½ stars: It is natural to assume that a production that features the characters of Robotman, Negative Man and Elasti-Girl would be little more than another comic book-inspired TV show. There is that element but this series goes deeper. It is also a series about huge philosophical questions, emotional turmoil and the fragile nature of the human mind.

The misfit heroes from the DC universe tell a complicated story as they find themselves in a miniature world where they must deal with all the emotional baggage they brought plus new challenges. Their world ends up a microcosm of the fears, frustrations and faith facing those in the real world.

This works because of an all-star cast that includes Matt Bomer, Timothy Dalton and Brendan Fraser. But it is the work by April Bowlby that gives the series the emotional center it needs to strike so many relatable notes.

Don’t let your lack of interest in superhero TV shows keep you from picking up this DVD. It is one of the best productions about dysfunctional families ever presented on the small screen.

“Snowpiercer: The Complete First Season” Grade 3 stars: This is another example of how a program should not be judged by a quick glance as being just another sci-fi offering. This is an engaging science fiction story of a future where the world is covered in ice and snow and the only survivors live on a train that must continue to keep moving.

That format also suggests that it is a reflection of all humanity where the only way to survive – even in the most dangerous of situations – is to keep moving forward. It is a series that is as thought provoking as it is entertaining.

Also new on DVD and Blu-ray as of Jan. 26

“Fatman”: Santa Claus (Mel Gibson) has to go to extreme measures to be able to continue his yearly deliveries.

“Nature: Primates”: The documentary that was filmed around the world over two years combines family drama with the latest science.

“Come Play”: Young boy who struggles to connect with others befriends a strange and sinister non-human.

“Synchronic”: Two best friends Steve (Anthony Mackie) and Dennis (Jamie Dornan) uncover a mystery behind a new drug that challenges what is real.

“Batman: Soul of the Dragon”: Bond between Bruce Wayne and his master sensei is threatened.

“Agatha Christie: Inside the Mind of Agatha Christie and Agatha Christie’s England”: These are two films that look at the life of the noted writer.

“You: The Complete Second Season”: Bookstore clerk Joe (Penn Badgley) takes his views on modern dating, social media and obsessive love from New York to Los Angeles.

“Belushi”: Documentary looks at the too-short life of the original cast member of “Saturday Night Live.”

Available through digital platforms

“Freaky”: Teenage girl and serial killer swap bodies. Vince Vaughn stars. Will be released on DVD and Blu-ray on Feb. 9.

“A Woman’s Work: The NFL’s Cheerleader Problem”: Documentary available through Video on Demand that examines how unfairly the professional football league treats their cheerleaders.

“The Judge – Character, Cases, Courage”: A look at Judge Robert R. Merhige who fought for racial equality, women’s rights, environmental protection and justice for all.

“Oliver Sacks: His Own Life”: Documentary that explores the life and work of the legendary neurologist and storyteller.