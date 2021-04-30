Don’t be sorry and take a chance on ‘Without Remorse’

Jodie Turner-Smith (left) and Michael B. Jordan star in “Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse.” (Photo courtesy of Amazon Prime)

A big action movie available through a streaming service tops this week’s entertainment options.

“Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse” Grade 3 ½ stars: Michael B. Jordan was looking for a strong action film to make through his production company. He found that with this latest film effort based on the writings of Tom Clancy. It is not only a film that is packed to the bullet-hole filled rafters with big action moments, it has the potential to either be the launch of a film franchise or a TV series.

All of the explosive potential starts with the traditional mix of military moments and political shenanigans that are trademarks of Clancy’s writing. An elite Navy SEAL (Michael B. Jordan) uncovers an international conspiracy while seeking justice for the murder of his pregnant wife.

If you are a fan of Clancy’s writing, it will easy to recognize that this is the origin story of action hero John Clark – one of the most popular characters in author Clancy’s Jack Ryan universe.

The action starts immediately when a squad of Russian soldiers kills the family of John Kelly in retaliation for his role in a top-secret op. He pursues the assassins with the help of a fellow SEAL (Jodie Turner-Smith) and a shadowy CIA agent (Jamie Bell). His mission exposes a covert plot that threatens to engulf the U.S. and Russia in an all-out war.

“Without Remorse” has all the elements that make for a strong Clancy-inspired product. The biggest part of the equation starts with the level of action scenes. Jordan’s performance as the Navy SEAL on a personal mission would be enough to recommend this movie on the action level. But, he gets a lot of help especially from Turner-Smith as the SEAL who comes to his aide.

Both are equally capable whether it be a massive rooftop shootout or in quiet conversations. It’s a bonus that this is a film where a man and woman work closely together but there’s no distracting story of sexual tension to get in the way.

The weakest part of “Without Remorse” is the writing. The true nature of the characters is so transparent that the film is left with no real surprise ending. At least the big action scenes help fill in the gaps.

Overall, “Without Remorse” is a solid action film that should be the beginning of more tales featuring Jordan.

You will feel some remorse if you miss seeing it. You can see “Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse” on the streaming service of Amazon Prime.

New on DVD and Blu-ray

“Nomadland”: An exploration of modern-day van dwelling life on the road starring Frances McDormand. The film was named Best Picture at this year’s Oscar ceremonies.

“Best Summer Ever”: Michael Parks Randa and Lauren Smitelli direct this teen musical that features eight original songs.

“Heartworn Highways”: James Szalapski’s 1976 documentary that celebrates the contemporary musicians carrying on the tradition of the Outlaw Country movement is being re-released.

“Vanquish”: Mother trying to put her dark past as a Russian drug courier behind her is forced by a retired cop to do his bidding by holding her daughter hostage.

“Ambushed”: The 1988 film follows a game ranger and his assistant as they launch a desperate attack against a gang of army-deserters in an effort to rescue the ranger’s wife and son who’ve been kidnapped.

Available on digital platforms

“Land”: Woman searches for meaning in the harsh American wilderness. It will be available on DVD and Blu-ray starting May 11.

“Voyagers”: Group of young space travelers discover their most primitive feelings.

“Judas and the Black Messiah”: FBI informant William O’Neal (LaKeith Stanfield) infiltrates the Illinois Black Panther Party. Will be released on DVD May 4.

“22 vs. Earth”: Set before the events of Disney and Pixar’s “Soul,” 22 defies the rules of The Great Before and refuses to go to Earth, gathers five other new souls for a rebellion. Available on Disney+.

“The Outside Story”: Man’s attempt to hide from a disaster in his life leads up to new discoveries.

“In the Sun”: Documentary short that looks at seven families dealing with long-term effects of living life in the sun.

“Here Are the Young Men”: Three high school graduates celebrate their newfound freedom with an epic bender.

“Andie the Great”: Young woman reconnects with her former high school friends and spends time with her family after dropping out of college and moving back in with her parents.

“Making Sense”: Aging neuroscientist teams with a group of young graduate students to prove his hypothesis that individuals with disabilities hold the key to unlocking a sixth sense.

“The Marksman”: Marine turned rancher (Liam Neeson) defies the law to save a young boy’s life from a group of merciless cartel assassins. Will be available on DVD and Blu-ray May 11.