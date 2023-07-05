BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Donna Mills has amassed more than 100 professional acting credits dating back to the mid-60s. She has never had a role that came with as much resource material as playing the forceful and bitter Lillian Cutler in the Lifetime film “V.C. Andrews’ Dawn.”

Mills not only had the script she could use to create her character but there was also Andrews’ book that she could turn to for additional background material. The biggest bonus was that Andrews had written another book, The Darkest Hour, that deals with her character’s early years. That was the key for Mills to find the right way to play the role.

“Those elements from that book, the things that happened to her, the things she experienced in her childhood, growing up to be a woman, I felt those were the things that formed her,” Mills says. “Those are the things that made her as hard as she was. As brittle and as unforgiving as she was.

“Those childhood things shape everyone, and they shaped her in a way that left her bereft. She is not a happy person. Knowing how she grew up is the way formed how I was going to play her.”

Mills knows having a full book as a blueprint to creating a character is a rarity. It was an opportunity she embraced completely.

The cable film “Dawn” – inspired by the bestselling author’s Dawn Cutler series of novels – debuts at 8 p.m. July 8 on the cable channel. The other films in the four-chapter limited series include “Secrets of the Morning,” “Twilight’s Child” and “Midnight Whispers.” A new film will debut each Saturday through July 29.

“Dawn” follows the story of Dawn Longchamp (Brec Bassinger), who as an infant was kidnapped. She is returned to her real family only to discover that they are riddled with emotional problems. As Dawn struggles to fit in, her wicked grandmother Lillian Cutler (Mills) rules her life with an iron fist and inflicts cruel punishments when Dawn does not follow her strict orders.

Mills describes all the emotional and psychological elements that fill the “Dawn” story as being the best possible situation for an actor.

“V.C. Andrews is really a good storyteller,” Mills says. “To be an actor with that good a storyteller is heaven. It is great. It is engaging, it makes you want to watch.

“You want to find out what is going to happen to poor Brec.”

Mills has high praise for Bassinger because she had to deal with the brunt of most of the heavy emotional moments. And the former “Stargirl” star was also in almost every scene in the series.

“It is a good thing she is young,” Mills says. “She worked constantly. Every single day. Very hard stuff.”

Other actors getting to enjoy the richness of the script includes Joey McIntyre, Jesse Metcalfe, Khobe Clarke, Fran Drescher, Jason Cermak, Miranda Frigon and Megan Best.

Over the years, Mills has played characters from sweet to sinister. Her credits include “Knots Landing,” “Play Misty for Me,” “General Hospital” and “Love Is a Many Splendored Thing.”

She found playing Lillian Cutler to be a fun experience.

“I think she kind of drove the plot because she was responsible for a lot of things that happened in the story. I never tried to rein her in because that is the beauty of her,” Mills says. “I have played villains before which I love. It is my favorite.”

Mills dove deep into the evil side of her character and tackled all the raw emotions. The fact she is such a veteran of being involved in hugely emotional productions has given her an insight into how to leave the drama on the set.

Her approach is that once she leaves work, she focuses on her own life. That has always made it much easier to let go even when the work on the set that day was extremely emotional.

“It belongs on the set and once you are off the set, you are yourself again,” Mills says.

Mills got to play the wickedly fun role because Lifetime is the exclusive television home for movies and series from the library of V.C. Andrews. The network’s most recent limited V.C. series, “Flowers in the Attic: The Origin,” was seen by 10.6 million total viewers and was ad-supported cable’s top series in 2022.

The 18 previous V.C. Andrews movies and limited series are available on MyLifetime.com, the Lifetime App and on demand. In addition, Lifetime Movie Club currently features titles from Lifetime’s full V.C. Andrews movie/series library.

V.C. Andrews is one of the longest, consistently published book franchises in American publishing history with more than 40 years of novels and 107 million copies sold worldwide. Dawn is available for purchase in trade paperback, eBook and audiobook formats wherever books are sold.