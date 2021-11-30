Dolph Lundgren does double duty with ‘Castle Falls’

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (OPINION) — After almost 20 years of working as a professional actor, Dolph Lundgren decided in 2004 to try his hand behind the camera as the director of “The Defender.” That was the start of mixing acting and directing for the next five years but he eventually returned to more acting roles.

Lundgren began to wonder after years of not being behind the camera, if he would still like the directing process. He found a way to see if he still had a passion for directing while continuing to act with the feature film “Castle Falls.” Lundgren not only directs the action film that will open in selected theaters Dec. 3 and be available through digital platforms that same day but he also stars in the production.

“I wanted to see if I still liked directing,” Lundgren says. “I wanted to find something that had drama and suspense and visual elements. I knew this script had enough drama that I could work with but also enough action where I could get it financed.”

In “Castle Falls,” Lundgren plays Richard Ericson, a prison guard who is willing to do almost anything to pay for his daughter’s expensive cancer treatment. His potential answer to his financial problems comes in the form of a prisoner who reveals he hid three million dollars in a hospital before getting caught. Ericson can have it if he will retrieve it.

The problem is that the facility – Castle Heights Hospital – is set on the verge of being turned into rubble through demolition charges. Ericson, a group of crooks and an ex-fighter (Scott Adkins) rush to find the money before the walls come tumbling down.

“I was thinking of directing first,” Lundgren says. “Then I found this script and I thought maybe I could change it. So I added Ericson’s family because they weren’t in it. I added some other elements to balance it out more to make it a story about real people.

“I didn’t want to direct a big picture because I didn’t want that pressure. So, this was perfect. Of course we ran into COVID and the movie had to shut down for several months. But, other than that, it was a really good choice because I enjoyed getting involved as the director.”

Lundgren and Adkins have worked together several times since meeting on “Universal Soldier.” They had been looking for another project when the script for “Castle Falls” came along.

It was important to Lundgren that while the film is full of action, that all of the elements were based in reality. The one thing Lundgren didn’t have to change in the script was having the character Adkins play be an ex-fighter. That meant there was no need to explain why he was able to handle himself so well in fight scenes.

Lundgren is building up his directing resume but he is best known for his acting work. His big break came in 1985 when he was cast to play Soviet boxer Ivan Drago in “Rocky IV.” That was the start of a long acting career of more than 80 films including “He-Man,” “The Punisher,” “ Johnny Mnemonic,” “The Expendables,” “Aquaman,” “Creed II” and “Sharknado 5: Global Swarming.”

Acting came as a second career choice as Lundgren earned a degree in chemical engineering from the KTH Royal Institute of Technology in the early 1980s and a master’s degree in chemical engineering from the University of Sydney. The action part of acting comes easy as Lundgren has a black belt in karate and has worked as a bodyguard.

Working on so many projects helped create the foundation for Lundgren to direct. He has watched directors over the years and learned the right and wrong things to do. The main thing is to always come prepared to the set.

“You have to do your homework,” Lundgren says. “A lot of directors can get lazy or tired or are just not excited about the project. The directors that I liked have been the ones who were committed.

“They know more about the film than anyone else. They can answer all the questions to specifically make the actors feel good.”

Despite years of acting and directing, Lundgren faced the problems that come with doing double duty with “Castle Falls.” He would arrive on the set and get bombarded with questions just before he had to go in front of the cameras.

Lundgren turned to his fiancé, Emma Krokdal, to be an honest voice for him when he was not behind the camera. It was easy to trust her because they had been locked down together during COVID and she knew the script as well as he did.

“It was not like listening to a producer who always will tell you that everything was great,” Lundgren says with a laugh.