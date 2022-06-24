Meg Donnelly is one of the Disney stars competing in “Disney’s Summer Magic Quest.” (Photo courtesy of Disney)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It really is nice when a plan comes together. The Disney Company has invested a lot of time and energy into marking the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World while those who create content for the Disney cable and streaming services are now preparing for the launch of “Zombies 3” on July 15.

Art Spigelhas brought those two major events together as the executive producer and director of “Disney’s Summer Magic Quest” scheduled to debut at 7 p.m. June 26 on Disney Channel. If you miss it, the special will be available via Disney+ starting Aug. 12.

This is the third installment in the “Magic Quest” series.

“It’s really about celebrating the park,” Spigel says. “The very first one we did was about the parks coming back after the concerns that the world had. Then we did another one to celebrate the holidays.

“This one is part of the year-long celebration at Walt Disney World.”

How the special is part of the anniversary is through the use of EPCOT at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida for a series of competitions pitting stars from Disney projects against each other. In this case, “Zombies 3” stars Meg Donnelly, Pearce Joza, Kylee Russell and Matt Cornett will compete in a series of challenges and obstacles through a variety of EPCOT attractions. “Zombies 3” star Milo Manheim could not be part of the competition due to a scheduling problem but does make an appearance.

Yvette Nicole Brown (“Big Shot”) serves as the host.

The format is different for “Disney’s Summer Magic Quest” than the previous two productions. Previously, the two teams would go on parallel quests but this time they are going head-to-head.

“That was a new experience for everyone that I think really worked out because it upped everyone’s game,” Spigel says. “Often talent is asked to show up and sing, show up and act. This time they were asked to compete and that’s what they did.”

Two teams will race around the world and beyond, competing throughout all four neighborhoods of EPCOT including: “World Showcase” the home of 12 country experiences: “World Discovery” which highlights adventures in space; “World Nature” showcasing the natural beauty of Earth; and “World Celebration” exploring the history of innovations.

The competing stars will also get access to the all-new Wonders of Xandar Pavilion with the “Guardians of the Galaxy”: Cosmic Rewind attraction and get an insider’s look into the Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure attraction.

The competitors have until sunrise to complete their quest and earn a donation to the Special Olympics.

Selecting competitors from the upcoming “Zombies 3” movie is a form of synergy as Spigel points out that the actors racing through EPCOT are also some of the most popular performers on Disney projects. Spigel has found that those approached to be part of the competition have been eager to participate.

Getting to the point where they could compete as part of the TV special took a lot of planning.

“It is definitely a collaboration between Disney Channel, Disney Parks and Walt Disney Imagineering,” Spigel says. “We all came together and said, this is the playground we have. It is an amazing location with the most incredible sets you could imagine.

“It came down to what was the story we wanted to tell and that kind of guides the challenges and games we play.”

How the celebrity contestants deal with those challenges is the biggest part of the production. Spigel also expects viewers will see in the show a bit of wish fulfillment as the cast and crew got to be at the Disney Park after hours when they had the run of it to themselves.

Filming the production at night was necessary because the team needed to have total control of the facility. There are very strict rules with Disney Parks when it comes to filming. Camera crews must shut down when there is a guest in the park because they take priority.

Working at EPCOT after dark was both a surreal and magical situation for Spigel.

“You can’t believe it because it feels like everything is there for you,” Spigel says. “The park really stays alive all night because the music is still there. The lighting is still there.”

Spigel understands what makes a good production and what fans want through his work as the founder and CEO of 7ate9 Entertainment. It is an award-winning kids’ and family creative think tank and production studio known for creating funny, happy and inspiring content for kids and families all over the world.

Not only has the company produced products for Disney but also has worked with Nickelodeon, Netflix, Cartoon Network and many others to create original, animated, and live-action series. Past works include the “Disney Channel Games,” Disney’s “Make Your Mark,” and the “JoJo Siwa: My World” concert special for Nickelodeon.