Disneyland Resort will feature huge holiday celebration

The Disneyland Resort will be transformed to celebrate the holidays starting in mid-November. (Photo courtesy of Disneyland)

It is still very hot and the end of December is almost four months away but it is time to start thinking about your holiday plans if they include a trip to Southern California. Holidays at the Disneyland Resort are scheduled to run from Nov. 12 through Jan. 9, 2022.

If you have never been to the theme parks during the holidays the entire area quickly transforms from all of the Halloween-themed attractions to one that is a distinctly Disney holiday experience. This includes Sleeping Beauty’s Winter Castle, “A Christmas Fantasy” Parade and snow falling on Main Street, U.S.A., at Disneyland Park.

A 60-foot-tall Christmas tree is the first big clue of the holidays as it is located on Main Street, U.S.A.. The tree is decorated with approximately 1,800 ornaments.

The entrance to Fantasyland features Sleeping Beauty’s Winter Castle that will be illuminated to represent the holidays. Other special events include “it’s a small world” Holiday and the Haunted Mansion Holiday.

“A Christmas Fantasy” Parade will travel through the park several times during the day. It features Disney characters and princesses throughout the park who will be dressed in seasonal outfits.

The finale each day is a “kiss goodnight” moment from several beloved characters, dressed in their pajamas and waving goodbye from the balcony of the Disneyland Railroad Train Station in Town Square.

Over at Disney California Adventure Park, the holiday celebration includes Disney Festival of Holidays, “Disney ¡Viva Navidad!” Street Party and the merry motor-themed holiday décor on Route 66 in Cars Land.

There will be a celebration of diversity that includes Christmas/Navidad, Diwali, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa and Three Kings Day. The festivities include live entertainment, shopping for themed merchandise and eight food marketplaces. A team of Disney chefs drew on inspiration from their own unique stories to handcraft some of the festive foods on the marketplace menus.

The celebration continues with “Disney ¡Viva Navidad!” as Disney characters host a street party featuring Mexican folklórico dancers and Mariachis, Brazilian samba dancers and percussionists, giant mojiganga puppets and Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse in their fiesta best.

In the Paradise Gardens, guests can enjoy festively themed food and beverages plus live music and performers starting Nov. 12. The debut of newly-featured Mirabel from the Walt Disney Animation Studios upcoming film “Encanto” will be included later in the holiday season. Guests at Pacific Wharf will find holiday-themed menus with special food and drink plus live musical entertainment.

The four-wheeled residents of Radiator Springs will shift into high gear beginning with a snow-covered billboard at the land’s entrance and stretching all the way to the hubcap-studded tree decorating the front of the courthouse.

It wouldn’t be a holiday event without an appearance by Santa Claus who will be in his rustic home at the Redwood Creek Challenge Trail.

If you can’t wait until then, keep in mind the ticket special going on for the Resort.

The Disneyland Resort is offering Californians a chance to visit the theme park at a lower rate this summer. For a limited time, California residents can visit the Disneyland Resort theme parks for as low as $83 per person, per day by taking advantage of the special ticket offer.

You get the lower rate by purchasing a three-day, one-park per day tickets starting at $249. If you want to upgrade to a park hopper option that will cost an additional $55. Each person will be allowed to purchase up to five tickets per eligible person per day with valid ID.

These special tickets may be purchased at Disneyland.com, through a travel agent. You can also call 866- 572-7321. Keep in mind that the tickets are nonrefundable.

California residents may redeem their tickets on any three separate days through Sept. 30, subject to park reservation availability.