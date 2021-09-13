Disneyland ready to celebrate with after-hours event

Mickey Mouse and his friends will host Disney Merriest Nites, the first after-hours holiday party at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California, on five select nights from Nov. 11-Dec. 9, 2021. Princess Tiana, Lilo & Stitch, Queen Elsa, Buzz Lightyear and Miguel from the Disney¥Pixar film ÒCocoÓ join Mickey Mouse to host six themed parties within one giant celebration. Tickets for Disney Merriest Nites go on sale Sept. 14, 2021 on Disneyland.com and the Disneyland app. (Disneyland Resort)

If you can’t get enough of the Disneyland parks during the regular hours, there is a solution on the way. The Disneyland Resort is launching “Disney Merriest Nites,” a new after-hours event that will be held over five nights starting Nov. 11 and ending Dec. 9

A limited number of separate tickets will be available starting 9 a.m. Sept. 14 for the special after-hours celebration on Nov. 11, 16 and 30 plus Dec. 7 and 9. The tickets can be purchased at Disneyland.com and the Disneyland app.

“Disney Merriest Nites” features Mickey Mouse and his friends hosting six themed parties within one giant celebration throughout Disneyland Park. Families and guests who attend will get to experience enhanced holiday décor, seasonal entertainment and specialty food and beverage offerings themed to each party during the event.

As the host of the party, Mickey Mouse will welcome guests on Main Street, U.S.A. in Victorian flair, joined by Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy and their friends. They will travel in a special coach with Christmas carol sing-alongs.

At New Orleans Square, Princess Tiana will welcome guests to celebrate Noel with a bayou-inspired celebration. Guests visiting Frontierland will see Miguel from the Disney/Pixar film “Coco” wishing everyone Feliz Navidad for a jolly fiesta.

Three more character-hosted holiday parties await guests with a tropical party hosted by Lilo & Stitch in Adventureland, a wintertime celebration with Elsa in Fantasyland, and Buzz Lightyear taking the holidays to new heights in Tomorrowland.

Special event merchandise will be available in Disneyland Park. Additional seasonal merchandise will be available throughout the Resort.

This special late-night event goes along with the other holiday events at the theme parks. Holidays at the Disneyland Resort is scheduled to run from Nov. 12 through Jan. 9, 2022.

If you have never been to the theme parks during the holidays the entire area quickly transforms from all of the Halloween-themed attractions to one that is a distinctly Disney holiday experience. This includes Sleeping Beauty’s Winter Castle, “A Christmas Fantasy” Parade and snow falling on Main Street, U.S.A., at Disneyland Park.

Over at Disney California Adventure Park, the holiday celebration includes Disney Festival of Holidays, “Disney ¡Viva Navidad!” Street Party and the merry motor-themed holiday décor on Route 66 in Cars Land.

The Disneyland Resort is offering Californians a chance to visit the theme park at a lower rate this summer. For a limited time, California residents can visit the Disneyland Resort theme parks for as low as $83 per person, per day by taking advantage of the special ticket offer.

You get the lower rate by purchasing a three-day, one-park per day tickets starting at $249. If you want to upgrade to a park hopper option that will cost an additional $55. Each person will be allowed to purchase up to five tickets per eligible person per day with valid ID.

These special tickets may be purchased at Disneyland.com, through a travel agent. You can also call (866) 572-7321. Keep in mind that the tickets are nonrefundable.

California residents may redeem their tickets on any three separate days through Sept. 30, subject to park reservation availability.