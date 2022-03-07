BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Fans of Disney California Adventure Park and Disney Junior programming should mark April 29 on their calendar. That’s when the one-day “Disney Junior Fest” will take place at the Disneyland Resort in Southern California.

The event celebrates the entertaining and music-filled stories of the preschool television network’s most popular series with games, trivia, music and more.

Among the events planned are:

· Appearances by numerous Disney Junior characters.

· A “Doc McStuffins” stage show that will highlight 10 years of the series.

· “Alice’s Wonderland Bakery Unbirthday Party” will be a cupcake decorating course that also will be offered during the Disney California Adventure Food and Wine Festival.

· There will also be sneak peeks at the upcoming Disney Junior series.

From 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., there will be main stage attractions with games, trivia and music to keep preschoolers and their families singing and dancing together. Regular Disney Junior programming will be available at Disney California Adventure Park, including the “Disney Junior Dance Party!” and the Spidey and His Amazing Friends photo wall at the Hollywood Backlot.

Additional details and the schedule of events will be available on the Disneyland Facebook event page.

Electrifying event

Disneyland Resort will feature the homecoming of four popular nighttime spectaculars and a new grand finale to the “Main Street Electrical Parade” for its 50th anniversary starting April 22. The “Main Street Electrical Parade” and “Disneyland Forever” fireworks spectacular will ignite the night at Disneyland Park, and “World of Color” will return to Disney California Adventure Park.

The “Main Street Electrical Parade” has been a guest favorite since its debut in 1972. To honor the milestone 50th anniversary, Disney Live Entertainment will introduce a new grand finale that celebrates the theme of togetherness in an all-new float.

Inspiration for the grand finale sequence comes from the original design of classic “Main Street Electrical Parade” floats and Mary Blair’s iconic art style on “it’s a small world.” The seven-segment float stretches 118 feet in length and brings to life more than a dozen Walt Disney Animation Studios and Pixar Animation Studios films, making it one of the longest and grandest sequences in the parade’s history.

At Disney California Adventure, “World of Color”brings animation to life with fountains that create an immense screen of water. Combining music, fire, fog and laser effects with memorable animated sequences, “World of Color” offers a look at Disney and Pixar stories.

Those who have missed “Fantasmic!” will not have to wait much longer as its return to Disneyland on May 28. The extravaganza features colorful Disney-animated film images, choreographed to a musical score and highlighted by the 45-foot-tall, fire-breathing Maleficent dragon.

“Main Street Electrical Parade” and “Disneyland Forever” will be available for a limited time. Upon reopening, “World of Color” and “Fantasmic!” will return to their regular schedules.

New option for viewing

Disney+ will expand its offerings for consumers by introducing an ad-supported subscription in addition to its option without ads, beginning in late 2022, with plans to expand internationally in 2023.

“Expanding access to Disney+ to a broader audience at a lower price point is a win for everyone – consumers, advertisers, and our storytellers,” Kareem Daniel, Chairman, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution says in a press release. “More consumers will be able to access our amazing content.

“Advertisers will be able to reach a wider audience, and our storytellers will be able to share their incredible work with more fans and families.”

There are no details on how much the new service will cost.