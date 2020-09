(KGET) — Chris Rock has amassed an impressive acting and producing resume with work ranging from “Head of State” to “Top Five” to “Saturday Night Live.” He’s proud of the acting work he’s done but the South Carolina native doesn’t feel like he had never been offered a “decent” role until the new season of the FX series “Fargo” came along.

“I was just happy to be offered a decent part that was well-rounded. It was actually great to play somebody, like, my age too,” Rock says. “I kind of got really famous at 35 or whatever, 37, and everything that’s offered to me, it’s like I’m kind of like a man-boy.