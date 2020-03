PASADENA, Calif. (KGET) — The first time Dr. Vernard Hodges got an email asking if he would like to star in his own television series, he did what he thinks most people would do in such a situation.

“I ignored it,” Hodges says. “I thought it was just spam.”

Fortunately for him, the television producers didn’t give up and finally called him at his office. That’s when Hodges realized that this was a real offer so the next thing he did was call his best friend and partner in the Critter Fixer Veterinary Hospital, Dr. Terrence Ferguson.