BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – There’s a new series launching on the Disney Channel at 8 p.m. Jan. 15 that I highly want to recommend. “Secrets of Sulphur Springs” is a time-travel mystery unlike anything the cable channel has done in the past.

I talked with stars Preston Oliver, Kyllegh Curran and Elle Graham about the series that deals with the efforts to uncover a mystery connected to an old hotel.