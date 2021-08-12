Disney Channel’s ‘Spin’ shows harmony in blended cultures

SPIN – The Disney Channel Original Movie “Spin” follows Rhea (Avantika), a relatable Indian American teen who discovers her passion for creating DJ mixes that blend the rich textures of her South Asian culture and the world around her. Her life revolves around her eclectic group of friends, Molly, Watson and Ginger, her after-school coding club, her family’s Indian restaurant, and her tightknit, multigenerational family, which includes her father Arvind, younger brother Rohan and her grandmother Asha. Everything changes when she falls for aspiring DJ Max, and her long-lost fervor for music is reignited. Rhea discovers that she has a natural gift for creating beats and producing music but must find the courage to follow her true inner talent. (Disney/John Medland) AVANTIKA

The new Disney Channel original film “Spin” is in many ways a United Nations event from the story of an Indian girl dreaming of becoming a master DJ to the international cast. How all the global elements together can be seen at 8 p.m. Aug. 13 on Disney Channel.

Portraying what it is like to live in a world that has both Indian and American influences fell to director Manjari Makijany who drew great praise for her film “Skater Girl.” She sees connections between “Skater Girl” and “Spin.”

“They are both coming-of-age stories with unconventional things at the center whether it is skateboarding as a catalyst or DJing as a catalyst,” Makijany says. “

Rhea (Avantika) is an Indian American teen who discovers she has a passion for creating DJ mixes. Her music blends the rich textures of her South Asian culture and the world around her.

Rhea has a natural skill for creating beats but she’s a little shaky when it comes to life especially with DJ Max (Michael Bishop) who comes into her life. The musical road is full of scratches and bumps for Rhea who looks for help from her eclectic group of friends, her after-school coding club and the people who work in her family’s Indian restaurant.

Makijany used the music as a way of showing how different cultures can work in harmony.

“Music is its own character in the film. Max has his own set of electronic dance music he’s a fan of. Rhea listens to a whole eclectic palate of music,” Makijany says. “It was important to fuse all these worlds together and celebrate our musical story.

“It is important how music shapes the film especially because your protagonist is someone who has a natural sense of rhythm and beat. She goes off in the end and makes this beautiful song that is a fusion of her two worlds with a nod to her Indian heritage and her American experience.”

It’s not just the music where “Spin” proves it’s a small world after all. Bishop definitely recognizes the international feel of the movie. The Australian actor is playing British spin master DJ Max who starts a relationship with a young girl of Indian descent in a production for American television shot in Canada.

“How interesting is that to have an Aussie playing a Brit,” Bishop says. “It is quite funny how that worked out.”

The personal part of the character for Bishop was easy as the Aussie actor because he’s been acting for years including being in the fantasy children’s drama series “Grace Beside Me.” His additional credits include a supporting role in the feature film “Swinging Safari” and lead roles in short films “Detention,” “Pet Rock,” “Hunter and Gatherer” and “Indiana.”

The problem was Bishop went into the filming without any experience as a DJ.

“We definitely had to get some training before we started shooting,” Bishop says. “It was really exciting for me to learn this whole new craft and be educated in this whole world of DJing.

“I remember early on when I was working with a DJ in Australia when she realized a couple of times she was working with a real amateur DJ.”

Not only did having to learn how to DJ give Bishop another skill it became a great tool for him to get into how to play the character. He realized that the passion Max brought to the DJ work showed how important it was for people to listen to him.

“Spin” has fun music and a romance story. It is also a film that is a reminder of the diversity of the world and how different – and similar – people in the world can be.

Renowned Bollywood actor Abhay Deol – who was born in Bombay – plays Rhea’s loving father and the chef who runs his family’s restaurant. He loves how much “Spin” turns a mirror on the world.

“What is beautiful about the film is that it is representative of American culture. It is a country of immigrants,” Deol says. “What I have always found attractive about the U.S. is that there are all these different ethnic communities who have immigrated and call it home.

“They find one common culture yet they have their own unique pockets of culture. Are they Indian? Are they American? You never know. Indian is their heritage but America is their culture.”

To get across that message in “Spin,” Makijany turned to a very culturally mixed group of actors. The rest of the cast of “Spin” includes Meera Syal, Aryan Simhadri, Anna Cathcart, Jahbril Cook and Kerri Medders.

The film is a night of original programming for the cable channel as “Spin” will be followed by the animated offering, “Descendants: A Royal Wedding” and then the new cooking competition series “Disney’s Magic Bake-Off.”