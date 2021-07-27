Director Jean Cayrol stresses ‘Chip ‘n’ Dale’ have a lot to say

The Disney duo of Chip ‘n’ Dale are starring in a new series for Disney+. (Photo courtesy of Disney)

Director Jean Cayrol had a very clear idea of how he wanted the latest animated incarnation of Disney’s lovable chipmunks – Chip ‘n’ Dale’ – to look. He wanted it to be a non-verbal, slapstick comedy.

The result of his vision can be seen starting July 28 on the streaming service of Disney+. Each episode of “Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life” follows the tiny troublemakers looking to live the good life in a big city park while having giant-sized, sky-high adventures.

“It is non-verbal but they are talking a little bit. It is just that they are talking in chipmunk,” Cayrol says. “That makes it very universal and that is the beauty of the non-verbal slapstick animation.

“Everyone is able to understand slapstick comedy. With the characters of Chip and Dale, everyone loves them all across the world. So we had to go in that direction.”

Each episode of the French-American animated series features three stories that are seven minutes in length. They show how nervous Chip and laid-back dreamer Dale make the perfect odd couple. They are joined by Pluto, Butch and other iconic Disney characters as they face down bullies great and small.

“Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life” is the latest take on the characters first introduced in the 1943 short cartoon “Private Pluto.” The most notable work featuring the fuzzy buddies is the animated series “Chip ‘n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers” that launched in 1989. The pair were very talkative in that incarnation.

The chipmunk chatter that comes from Chip and Dale in “Park Life” is provided by Matthew Géczy and Kaycie Chase respectively. They just don’t sit in front of a microphone and make voices but they do have a script. Cayrol had them read the actual dialogue that was written and then use the energy, inflections and emotions from that reading to do the lines in the chipmunk chatter.

Cayrol laughs as he explains that after recording 36 episodes of the series, the voice actors became very proficient in speaking the chipmunk language.

Making the decision to take the non-verbal slapstick approach was easy for Cayrol because of the characters.

“Chip and Dale have such pure emotions that you don’t even need dialogue to enlighten their emotions,” Cayrol says. “Their joy, their happiness, their fear, their anger is so pure that it comes right away into frame and really easy to understand.”

A bonus of the non-verbal approach is that not only does that open up the series to viewers around the globe but makes it more accessible to a younger audience.

Making an animated program for a young audience is nothing new for Cayrol as the French animator was the co-creator of “Oggy Oggy,” an animated preschool series based on the hit franchise “Oggy and the Cockroaches.” His additional credits include “FloopaLoo, Where Are You?,” “Paprika,” “Go West! A Lucky Luke Adventure,” “The Daltons” and “Zig & Sharko.”

One thing that Cayrol learned working on “Oggy Oggy” is that when it comes to programming aimed at a preschool audience, it is necessary to get directly to the point. He has to make sure that every expression by the characters is pure and as clear as possible.

Cayrol is self-taught and started his career as an animator and background designer for Praxinos in France before serving as an animation supervisor in South Korea for almost five years. Much of his work was with hand-drawn animation.

In the case of finding the look for the show, Cayrol drew inspiration from the early “Chip ‘n’ Dale’ cartoons when coming up with the design. Unlike the majority of new animation offerings that have a three-dimensional look, he opted for a more 2-D look while updating the pair.

“We tried to bring our little guys into the 21st Century,” Cayrol says. “We tried to explore their personalities and answer all of the questions we had about them while watching the old cartoons.

“I am very proud of the background team’s work on the show. I could have every background in my living room because they are so beautiful. We tried to have an old-school vibe with the backgrounds when they were hand painted.”

Cayrol was excited to get to work on a project featuring the two beloved characters from the vast family of Disney animated stars. The bonus is that there will be some very famous guest stars popping by the park.

The entire list of guests remains under wraps but a few names have been revealed. Other voice talents in the initial season of 12 episodes includes Bill Farmer as Pluto, Sylvain Caruso as Donald Duck and David Gasman as Butch.

You can see who is stopping by to be part of “Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life” as a new episode will debut weekly on Disney+.