Benedict Cumberbatch turns in a powerful performance in “The Power of the Dog.” (Photo courtesy of Netflix)

An Oscar-winning feature film being released on DVD and Blu-ray tops this week’s new entertainment options.

“The Power of the Dog” Grade B: The incredibly talented Jane Campion picked up the Academy Award for Best Director for her masterful presentation of this emotion-packed tale. Not only did she get an Oscar nomination but the film picked up 11 more.

What earned such attention from the Academy is how Campion takes the Western genre and redefines it through this tale of brothers Phil (Benedict Cumberbatch) and George (Jesse Plemons) Burbank. She goes beyond the tropes of the genre to dive deep into the emotional core of the story.

The brothers – who are wealthy owners of a Montana ranch in 1925 – could not be any more different. Phil has opted to live the rugged life of a cowboy while George prefers a more educated and refined life.

This would have been a typical Western if that had been the only definition of the brothers. Campion, who wrote the script based on the novel by Thomas Savage, gives each brother a more complicated life that eventually leads to an emotional showdown.

The strengths of the film are the strong performances played out against a backdrop that is as stunning and sometimes stark as the players. Cumberbatch might not seem like the right choice to play a rugged cowboy but the casting decision becomes very clear as more elements of the character are revealed.

Equally strong is Plemons who must play his role in the crevice between tough brother and understanding husband. It helps that he gets a great acting partner in Kirsten Dunst who plays George’s wife. Her character goes on a physical and emotional spiral that is powerful to watch.

“The Power of the Dog” was originally available in theaters and on Netflix.

Also new on DVD and Blu-ray

“Into Flight Once More”: Film follows 15 groups of airplane and history enthusiasts who decided to celebrate the 75th Anniversary of D-Day by locating and restoring vintage DC-3 planes in order to recreate the original D-Day flight from North America to Normandy.

“I Love My Dad”: Hopelessly estranged father desperately wants to reconnect with his troubled son.

“The Witch 2: The Other One”: Mysterious girl emerges as the sole survivor of a bloody raid on the research facility behind the top-secret Witch Program.

“Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm”: The Aqua Teens split up then get back together to fight everyone’s favorite corporate overlord, Amazin.

“Shadow Master”: One man stands between demonic forces and a group of apartment dwellers protecting their children from certain peril.

“Lost Illusions”: An aspiring poet joins a cynical team of journalists in 19th century Paris.

“Russell Simmons’ Def Comedy Jam Collection”: Set includes 36 of the best episodes from all 9 seasons of the HBO series.

“Devil’s Workshop”: Struggling actor Clayton (Timothy Granaderos) is desperate for a role as a demonologist.

Available on digital platforms

“Vide Noir”: Young man embarking on a surreal journey in search of his missing fiancée (Ashleigh Cummings) who has become trapped in the heart of a drug ring for a new experimental psychedelic.