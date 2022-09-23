BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A tension-filled feature film available through digital platforms and a few solid DVD and Blu-ray releases are among this week’s new entertainment options.

“Dig” Grade B: Thomas Jane finds the right balance between playing a troublemaking hothead and a worried father playing Steve Brennan in this thriller from director K. Asher Levin. The fact James handles both so well provides a strong foundation for this production that comes across like a four-person play.

Brennan is trying to put his life back together after a road rage incident leaves his wife dead and his daughter (Harlow Jane) deaf. There is a resentfulness between the two that is keeping the healing from happening.

Their battles take a back seat to the mess that the father and daughter find themselves in when Brennan accepts a contract for a paying demolition job in the desolate New Mexico desert. He learns when he arrives that they are being forced by a mad man (Emile Hirsch) and his even more dangerous girlfriend (Liana Liberato) that they must dig up something hidden in the desert or be killed.

The film has a very claustrophobic feel because Levin has limited the production to a small house and a few feet of dead land around it. This is a perfect setting for what becomes a battle to prove which is strong – the will to live or the desire to do pure evil.

A first-rate cast and a story that will give you white knuckles makes this production that is available through digital platforms worth a look.

New on DVD and Blu-ray as of Sept. 20.

“The Reef: Stalked” Grade B-: The production is the follow-up film from director Andrew Traucki to his highly acclaimed 2010 feature “The Reef.” A nasty shark shows up when a group of friends go on a kayaking adventure in an effort to heal after a tragic event. Hours into their expedition, the women are stalked and then attacked by a great white shark. They must band together to survive.

“The Reef: Stalked” features a very small group of actors. Along with Teressa Liane, the cast includes Ann Truong, Saskia Archer and Kate Lister. It is the performance by Liane that sells the terror.

“Outlander: Season 6”: The release contains all eight episodes of the outstanding series adapted from Diana Gabaldon’s best-selling Outlander books. Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan reprise their starring roles as Claire and Jamie Fraser.

“The Wrong Place”: A meth dealer decides to take the law into his own hands. Bruce Willis stars.

“Highway One”: A New Year’s Eve party sparks sexual feelings from the past.

“Lost Illusions”: An aspiring poet joins a cynical team of journalists in 19th century Paris.

“The Equalizer: Season Two”: Queen Latifah continues to give this CBS drama the punch it needs to be highly entertaining.

“Poltergeist”: The 1982 classic horror film written by Steven Spielberg and directed by Tobe Hooper is being re-released.

Available through digital platforms

“Nope”: A creature from above terrorizes those living on a Southern California ranch. Will be available on DVD and Blu-ray Oct. 25.

“Bitterbrush”: Range riders spend their last summer herding cattle in remote Idaho.