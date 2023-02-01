Dee Bradley Baker provides all of the voices for the main characters in “Star Wars: The Bad Batch.” (Photo courtesy of Disney)

Dee Bradley Baker has provided the voice for hundreds of animated characters during his three decades as a voice actor. He’s often been asked to speak for multiple characters in the same cartoon.

His work on the Disney+ animated series, “Star Wars: The Bad Batch,” has presented him with one of the most unique jobs in his career. Baker is the voice of all five of the major characters – Hunter, Wrecker, Echo, Crosshair and Tech. For the record, Baker is also the voice of Captains Rex, Howzer and Wilco along with Commander Cody.

This was necessary because the “Star Wars” series follows the adventures of the members of Bad Batch – a unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army. The second season is now unfolding on the streaming service with new episodes available on Wednesdays.

Baker had to come up with a way to remind him of the slight differences he uses in speaking for the different clones.

“I usually associate the clones, who are closer in the character to each other than the Bad Batch, with maybe an adjective or two,” Baker says. “And, for instance, Cody, the word that comes to my mind, there’s a regalness to him. There’s an authority and a regalness that I try to kind of feather into his performance to make him distinct from other clone brothers such as Rex our Echo.

“And so that helps. And if that’s not enough, then they’ve probably got some reference that they can play back for me so I can say, okay, this is the tone of that guy right there that I’ll try to keep specific to keep him delineated from the other characters.”

The members of “The Bad Batch” – also known as Clone Force 99 – were introduced in “Star Wars: The Clone Wars.” Each member of the group has a special skill but they all share one quality. They are able to resist Order 66 that makes the clones obedient slaves of Emperor Palpatine.

Instead of being part of the killing force, the five clones travel the galaxy picking up small jobs to survive. They have also become the unofficial guardians of Omega (voiced by Michelle Ang), a young female clone who is an unmodified replication of Jango Fett.

The addition of Omega to the group has given the series a second level. The foundation is all of the intergalactic battles the Bad Batch faces. At the same time, the clones have had to take on more of a paternal side.

Supervising director/executive producer Brad Rau explains the addition of Omega was a major boost for the storytelling possibilities. The discussions while “The Bad Batch” was being creative was what could be done differently with the super soldiers.

The addition of Omega gave the clones a challenge they had never faced before. This meant the group was not only a crack military team but was also a family.

Baker describes having the character of Omega as part of the series as being a counterweight to the giant political mythology that’s playing out in the story. It gives him a very human element to use when he is speaking for all of the clones.

The character of Omega has been fun for Ang as she ends up being a surrogate for the viewers.

“It’s a joy playing the naiveté of Omega, because of the whys. When she asks why, there isn’t an agenda,” Ang says. “It’s genuinely a pause for thought for these seasoned military characters to take a moment to take on that question.

“Why do we do this? Why do we choose this stance? Why do we take this mission? Why do we take this side? I think for me it’s a real joy to play that innocence but also be the one to question.”

The fact the series airs on Disney+ means the show is aimed at a young audience who might not be familiar with the complicated timelines and mythology of “Star Wars.” Ang is certain she is the perfect person to voice Omega because she was not a big “Star Wars” fan. She can relate to Omega’s wonderment at this big universe.

Head writer/executive producer Jennifer Corbett is certain the character of Omega serves the series well.

“Even if you’ve never seen ‘Clone Wars,’ neither has the character of Omega,” Corbett says. “So, telling stories through her lens allows us to show an audience sort of, okay, well, here’s the Cliff Notes version of what you need to know in terms of what has happened in the ‘Star Wars’ timeline.”

At least for Baker, he didn’t have to add Omega to his long list of “Bad Batch” voices he provides.