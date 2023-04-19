Tupac Shakur’s role as a political visionary and philosopher came naturally to him. His mother, Afeni Shakur, was a revolutionary voice for the people who became a female leader in the feminist movement.

How her voice helped change the world before she went about the process of raising one of the most influential rappers in music history is the subject of the new FX series “Dear Mama.” It debuts at 10 p.m. April 21 with back-to-back episodes and then will be available on the streaming service Hulu the following day.

Tupac died in 1996 at the age of 25 but in that short time he not only established himself in the music world with 75 million records sold but also became a worldwide crusader for social justice and change. The five-part docuseries that explores the lives and legacies of mother and son comes from Allen Hughes, the award-winning director of “The Defiant Ones.”

“For anyone who is a super fan of Tupac, I believe that two of the most important things is there’s going to be a bunch of stuff that you haven’t seen from him or of him,” Hughes says. “But I think, more importantly, you get to understand why he made certain decisions and why he did this and did that.

“Even as a friend for the brief time I was tight with him and we were collaborating, I saw him becoming famous and becoming outspoken and becoming somewhat erratic. But I didn’t understand what all that was.“

The docuseries will attempt to answer some of those questions by looking at Tupac’s childhood and what he had to experience because his mother and his uncles had certain expectations for him. Their influences resulted in him not only becoming a rapper and poet but a global sex symbol and a media favorite.

What Hughes and his team had to deal with is that Tupac’s story has taken on legendary status. Sometimes it has been difficult to tell where reality ends and myth begins.

Hughes says, “He [Tupac] didn’t run away from the truth. He didn’t run away from the warts, but he would get big at times, and he would get grand. But then in the next hour, you would see the very sober, compassionate individual.

“So, I think he was all of these things.”

Executive producer Jamal Joseph – who currently works as a writer, director, producer and film professor at Columbia University – grew up knowing Afeni Shakur. He describes her as being very different from her son. Her focus was the “unapologetic truth,” something he experienced firsthand.

Joseph tried to join the Black Panthers when he was 15. Afeni Shakur told him to go home because she thought he was too young to be in the group.

“I came into the Panther office, thinking that they were going to give me a gun and send me out to kill a white dude. They gave me a set of books and let me know this is about class struggle for all poor people. I thought the Panthers were looking at me, scrutinizing me,” Joseph says. “Afeni tried to send me home. I wouldn’t go. And from that moment until she passed, she was my big sister in the organization.

“I was one of the Panther 21, the youngest member of the case that Afeni went to prison for and was Tupac’s Panther godfather.”

“Dear Mama” tells the story of mother and son as both an audio and visual experience. It foregoes sticking to a strict chronology and goes for a style that slides back and forth in time to find links between mother and son, the 1970s and 1990s, Black activism and Hip Hop.

The fact the docuseries is designed as a dual narrative is the reason Joseph was so excited to be part of the project. He knows how much their love informed each other. Their story chronicles the possibilities and contradictions of the United States from a time of revolutionary fervor to Hip Hop culture’s most daring decade.

“When you talk about pure love, I don’t think there was any man that Afeni loved the way she loved Tupac or any woman that Tupac loved the way he loved his mother. And that symbiotic relationship was key to who they both were,” Joseph says. “Keep in mind Afeni defended her life and all of us when she represented herself in the Panther 21 trial, pregnant with Tupac. She gave the closing remarks to the jury one month before she gave birth to Tupac.

“At that time, we didn’t know if that birth was going to happen in a prison cell or in a hospital. I’ve written about Tupac and done interviews, but this seemed like the kind of really dynamic, holistic approach that I was happy to work with Allen on and that the world will see.”