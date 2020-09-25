‘DC’s Legends’ save the day with super powers, comedy

Fifth season of “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” is now available on DVD and Blu-ray. (Photo courtesy of CW Network)

The lack of movies in local theaters continues to have a big impact on new DVD and Blu-ray releases. This week’s releases feature numerous seasons of television series.

“DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: The Complete Fifth Season” Grade 3 stars: This TV series that features a ragtag group of heroes is a strong option for anyone looking for a fun production to binge watch.

Unlike other programs with serious heroes, this show is built around a group of misfit heroes who are just as likely to sing and dance their way through a problem as to fight with their special skills. And they do it through an assortment of time periods. Their heroic efforts are to protect a very fragile timeline.

That task is complicated in this season when history’s most notorious villains are released from Hell in a bid for power. It’s up to the Legends to forgo fame and stop these reanimated souls (who they quickly dub “Encores”) from wreaking havoc on the timeline. They end up having to deal with bad guys ranging from Rasputin to Marie Antoinette.

The series works both as a superhero series and as a light comedy.

“On the Basis of Sex”: 3 stars: The film was originally released on DVD and Blu-ray in April 2019 but is being re-released in theaters following the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Felicity Jones plays the Supreme Court Justice in her early days when she was one of only nine women in a class of 500 allowed to attend Harvard Law School in 1956.

Director Mimi Leder tells Bader’s compelling story through the landmark tax case that she and her husband (Armie Hammer, “Call Me by Your Name”) argued and became a major turning point in women’s rights.

This is a tale that looks at both the professional and personal life of Ginsburg. Director Mimi Leder (“Shameless”) blends Ginsburg’s legal and family worlds into a beautifully presented package.

Also available on DVD and Blu-ray as of Dec. 22

“Rick and Morty: Season 4”: The 10-episode season of America’s favorite crazy scientist and his grandson is being released.

“The Wind Rises”: Filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki’s Academy Award-nominated exploration of creative passion in a hostile world.

“Let it Snow”: A free-ride snowboarding vacation turns deadly.

“I am a Dancer”: An unprecedented look at the training and dedication behind Rudolph Nureyev’s electrifying art.

“The Secret: Dare to Dream”: Katie Holmes plays a single mother who has her life changed by a mysterious man.

“Man with a Plan: Season 3”: Matt LeBlanc stars in this CBS family comedy.

“Lucy Worsley’s 12 Days of Christmas”: Lucy Worsley recreates how Christmas was celebrated during the age of Henry VIII.

“Sanctuary: Season 1”: Woman finds herself trapped in a sanatorium that ends up being a living nightmare.

“The Dancing Dogs of Dombrova”: Estranged siblings Sarah (Katherine Fogler) and Aaron (Douglas Nyback) look to fulfill their dying grandmother’s last wish.

“Amor Amor”: Group of friends spend New Year`s Eve in Lisbon living love’s zigzags.

“Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood: Explore the Outdoors”: Daniel and his family spend the day outside exploring when Daniel spots a beautiful red bird.

“Beckman”: Hired killer searchers for some peace in his life.

“Full Metal Jacket”: Stanley Kubrick’s acclaimed 1987 Vietnam War film is being released on Ultra HD Blu-ray and Digital.

Now on digital platforms

“The Swerve”: A woman’s life goes out of control due to a battle with insomnia. Azura Skye stars. Look for it on Video on Demand.

“Stuntwomen: The Untold Hollywood Story”: Michelle Rodriguez narrates the documentary about the women battling for equal pay and respect while risking their lives. It is being released on all digital platforms.