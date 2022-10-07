Krypto (voiced by Dwayne Johnson) looks to save Superman with a little help from his new friends. (Photo courtesy of Warner Bros.)

Tales of super pets among new DVD and Blu-ray releases.

“DC League of Super-Pets” Grade C+: The animated film offers nothing original visually and the story follows a very basic line. It barely elevated above the kind of Saturday morning cartoons that have featured characters from DC Comics. The only difference is the all-star cast providing the voices that include Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart and Keanu Reeves.

Krypto the Super-Dog (voiced by Johnson) believes he is living a great life. He gets loads of attention from Superman (John Krasinski) as they save Metropolis from a never ending stream of disasters.

The only problem is that Krypto is feeling jealous that Lois Lane (Olivia Wilde) is getting so much attention from Superman. The loneliness the super pooch is feeling gets magnified by his lack of any other friends.

When Superman and the rest of the Justice League get captured by Lex Luthor (Marc Maron), Krypto must count on a new crass menagerie of animal heroes to help him save the day.

They include Ace the hound (Hart), PB the pot bellied pig (Vanessa Bayer), Merton the turtle (Natasha Lyonne) and Chip the squirrel (Diego Luna). Except for their names and the fact they are all rescue animals, there is little to flesh out these supporting players.

“DC League of Super-Pets” plays everything as safely as possible. That doesn’t mean it is bad. It just means that there is nothing to make it shine in a world where the war between comic book giants continues to be waged.

Also new on DVD and Blu-ray as of Oct. 4

“Bel-Air: Season One”: This reboot of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” offers a more dramatic look at a teen’s move to California.

“Dead for a Dollar”: Veteran bounty hunter Max Borlund is deep into Mexico where he encounters a sworn enemy he sent to prison years before.

“Mr. Mayor: The Complete Series”: Ted Danson stars in this political comedy that originally aired on NBC.

“Star Trek: Picard: Season Two”: The Borg Queen and a trip through time are highlights of this streaming service offering.

“Walker: Season Two”: This CW Network production is a re-imagining of the “Walker, Texas Ranger” series. Jarod Padalecki stars.

“Dreaming Walls: Inside the Chelsea Hotel”: A look at the hotel’s storied halls, exploring its living body and the bohemian origins that contributed to its mythical stature.

“Dark Lies the Island”: A long simmering family feud rocks a small town when the Godfather of the ruling crime family marries a much younger woman.

“The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty: The Complete First Season”: The series chronicles the professional and personal lives of the 1980s Los Angeles Lakers, one of sports’ most revered and dominant dynasties.

Available through digital platforms

“Jeepers Creepers Reborn”: Horror Hound festival could trigger the return of a monster.

“Shot in the Dark”: William Langston faces his greatest fears as well as his own mortality.

“Red River Road”: A family of four isolating against a global pandemic begins to panic when they suspect that one, or all, of them may be infected.

“Acid Test”: Set in 1992, a Latina teen impulsively drops acid. As she drifts farther and farther from her planned life she dives into new experiences.