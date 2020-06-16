DC FanDome will give close look at world of DC Comics

(KGET) — There will be no Comic Con in San Diego this year. That’s not stopping DC Comics from putting together a virtual event that will supply a lot of the same information that would have been released during the event.

“DC FanDome” is a 24 hour, global event featuring the largest virtual gathering of talent announcements and content reveals in the history of DC. The event is scheduled to take place starting at 10 a.m. PDT on Aug. 22 and will be accessible around the world for 24 hours at DCFanDome.com.

The event will immerse fans into the DC Multiverse, with new content reveals and announcements from WB Games, Film, TV and comics, as well as an unprecedented opportunity to hear from the casts and creators behind your favorite feature films and TV series, including: “Aquaman,” “The Batman,” “Batwoman,” “Black Adam,” “Black Lightning,” “DC Super Hero Girls,” “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow,” “DC’s Stargirl,” “Doom Patrol,” “The Flash,” “Harley Quinn,” “Lucifer,” “Pennyworth,” “SHAZAM!,” “The Suicide Squad,” “Supergirl,” “Superman & Lois,” “Teen Titans GO!,” “Titans,” “Watchmen” and “Young Justice: Outsiders.”

There will also be information on the feature film “Wonder Woman 1984” now scheduled to open in October.

All of this content will be virtually housed in six different, fully-programmed areas inside the virtual DC FanDome: “Hall of Heroes” (Main Hall), DC WatchVerse, DC YouVerse, DC KidsVerse, DC InsiderVerse and DC FunVerse.

Content will be available in 10 languages including English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Brazil Portuguese, Korean, Japanese and Chinese. Additionally, content programmed from specific countries will be in their native language.

Ann Sarnoff, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Warner Bros., says, “For more than 85 years, the world has turned to DC’s inspiring heroes and stories to lift us up and entertain us, and this massive, immersive digital event will give everyone new ways to personalize their journey through the DC Universe without lines, without tickets and without boundaries.

“With DC FanDome, we’re able to give fans from around the world an exciting and unparalleled way to connect with all their favorite DC characters, as well as the incredible talent who bring them to life on the page and screen.”

More information will be provided as the date of the event gets closer.