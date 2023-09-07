David Errigo Jr. talks to himself – a lot. In this case, that is a good thing as he not only provides the voice for Hampton J. Pig in the new “Tiny Toons Looniversity” series but also speaks for Plucky Duck.

Slipping into the voice of Plucky, Errigo jokes, “Turns out I am not a schizophrenic. But just a little bit drippy.”

Errigo is getting the chance to voice these characters through a rebooting of the Emmy Award-winning “Tiny Toon Adventures.” “Tiny Toons Looniversity” follows Babs, Buster and their new friends Hamton, Plucky, and Sweetie to Acme Looniversity, the premier institution of higher hijinx learning.

The voice cast also includes Emmy Award-winner Eric Bauza as Buster, Daffy and Gossamer while Ashleigh Hairston takes on the role of Babs. Tessa Netting is the voice actor behind Sweety. All of their work can be heard starting at 9 a.m. on Cartoon Network. The 10 episodes of the first season will be available on the streaming channel Max beginning Sept. 8.

To do his double duty, there have been recording sessions where Errigo will record all the lines for one character and there have also been sessions where he has bounced between the animated roles. He’s comfortable with either way.

“In the beginning it was definitely a once through and then go back to the beginning,” Errigo says. “There is this fun game of going back and forth with yourself. I love those moments especially when I am told there are people on the staff who don’t know these characters are done by the same person.”

Errigo has a long list of voice credits that have helped him prepare for his “Looniversity” days. His past work includes “Pokemon,” “Sissi: The Young Empress,” “Phineas and Ferb,” “Justice League and RWBY” and “Ridley Jones.”

“Tiny Toons Looniversity” has Errigo replicating voices that others had done in past versions of the animated series. He has been involved with other projects where he has had to mimic a voice and some where he originated the way the character would speak.

“My foot in the door was taking over for Ferb in ‘Phineas and Ferb’,” Errigo says. “That was a legitimate voice match. Then my next big thing was Dudley in ‘Ridley Jones’ which was an original thing. Now with ‘Tiny Toons’ when they sent out the auditions they said they wanted to do something familiar but different.

“The real fun of this is the play that they let me have in the booth.”

There are three versions of every line recorded. Errigo’s main goal is to give the production team as varied a reading as possible for each version. And, he wants to make all three so good that it is difficult to select which is the best line reading to be used.

Errigo decided he would play the voices as he remembers them from the original series where Charlie Adler was the voice of Buster Bunny and Joe Alaskey spoke for Plucky. After he landed the job with “Tiny Toon Looniversity,” Errigo went back and listened to the original voice work and realized his version is definitely different.

The frantic nature of the new animated series required voice actors like Errigo who can handle the high-speed world. Co-executive producer Nate Cash stresses the production team feels very lucky to have Errigo as part of the voice cast. He points out having one actor voice two major characters is a rarity these days.

Cash adds, “I think for ‘Tiny Toons’ my goal was to harken back to the old classic cartoons that had a lot more bounce and a lot more squash-and-stretch.”

There is a lot of physical humor in the series but there will not be a lot of pop culture references. There only will be enough to be a reminder that while the series has the visual antics to entertain youngsters, it also will be entertaining to the adults who most likely grew up watching the original series.

The original “Tiny Toon Adventures” was broadcast from Sept. 14, 1990, to Dec. 6, 1992. There are some familiar voices in the new series as several “Tiny Toon Adventures” alumni are involved. That includes Jeff Bergman, Bob Bergen, Candi Milo, and Cree Summer, who reprise their roles as Bugs Bunny, Porky Pig, Dean Granny, and Elmyra, respectively. Bergman also voices Sylvester and Foghorn Leghorn while Milo also voices Witch Hazel. Looney Tunes veteran actor Fred Tatasciore voices Taz and Yosemite Sam.

The primary focus will always be the main characters but because the animation world for Warner Bros. is so huge, there will be opportunities to bring in some past characters who may not have been seen in decades.

“There is a character from Hanna-Barbera that I don’t think a lot of people remember called Cool Cat. We took it a step further with his son Cooler Cat,” Cash says. It should be no surprise that Errigo provides the voice for that character also.