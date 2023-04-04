BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dave Burd created a cable series that would put him on a creative and emotional journey with the FXX offering “Dave.” The first season focused on the efforts of Lil Dickey (Burd), a suburban product who is convinced he is going to be the next great rap star, with getting attention for his music while dealing with his shaky relationship with Ally Wernick (Taylor Misiak), a kindergarten teacher.

The second season saw his music career begin to blossom at the same time his personal life was hitting all sour notes. Season two ended with Dave finding more success with his music than his love life.

After a long hiatus, the third season of “Dave” launches at 10 p.m. April 5 on FXX and then will be available on the streaming service of Hulu the following day. The events of this season will take Dave and his merry band – that also includes GaTa, Andrew Santino, Travis Bennett and Christine Ko – in another direction.

The new season starts with the group on a cross-country tour where they directly discover the cultural diversity of the United States. Wernick isn’t part of the entourage at the beginning but eventually joins the group down the road.

“I think there was a lot of interpersonal strife and conflict, which I think makes great dramatic television,” Burd says of season two. “This season, it was really like us against the world. We are going into different cities every single time only kind of knowing our group.

“So, it’s really like there was a lot of camaraderie. It was a lot of fun, and I think, unlike last season where we were kind of at odds as a group, this season, we are really kind of banded together as a gang of fun friends.”

Writer and executive producer Vanessa McGee describes the second season of “Dave” as a learning experience. They realized that the show is strengthened by everybody banding together and being involved. That’s why everyone will be back this season on Team Dave.

The rapper has found success, but his star is still on the rise. That means the stops on the tour will not be big arenas but small venues in Texas, Georgia, Mississippi, Wisconsin, Nevada and Pennsylvania.

What will be realistic is how the tour bus is shown. Burd and Gata have toured together and there is nothing glamorous about the way they are traveling. Both praise the production team for making the tour bus in the series progressively grosser.

GaTa says, “Tours are real gritty, man. Like, it’s definitely an everyday grind. You get to see us struggling on the bus trying to keep it clean and stuff like that.”

Fans of the show have had to wait 20 months to see the team get back together. Part of the delay was that Burd wanted everything to be just right when production started. It was also slowed by the fact that Burd/Lil Dickey has a real music career. He was working on a new album between seasons.

Burd says, “I feel really good about the way the calendar played out. I feel like it allowed me to have perspective. If you are only making a TV show forever and the show is about your life, then it’s what life do you have to draw from if you are just making a TV show all the time?

“So, at a certain point, you have to live life. You have to have experiences to even understand your perspective.”

It took time for Burd to find that perspective because he not only has created a very successful television series but had already established himself in the music world. The fact he cares for both worlds so much was what has taken up so much of his attention.

Those two worlds will come closer to blending together this year as Burd promises more music in season three.

“There is more music than there has ever been in any season of ‘Dave’ by a mile. So at least, in that regard, I’m able to kind of flex both of those mental muscles at the same time. That being said, I totally get how a hardcore Lil Dicky fan, who loves me as a rapper, is, like, ‘Man, it’s been eight years since we’ve had an album.’

“And I feel that pain for them, but I’m not giving up on that. And I’m still working on that every day, and it’s coming together really well. It’s a balancing act because I really care. I feel like I have a lot of success to prove as a musician and artist, and I look forward to doing that in tandem with my film career at the same time.”