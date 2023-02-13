Elyse Dinh jokes that the cast and crew of the new psychological thriller, “Daughter,” had to have been clairvoyant. The film that is now available through digital platforms and On Demand focuses on a very strange family who remained sealed in their home to protect themselves from a deadly outside world.

That sounds like a script that writer/director Corey Deshon (“A Million Little Things”) put together while the world was in lockdown. But, it was written and filmed in 2019 before COVID was even a word.

On a more serious note, Dinh adds, “I hope this film resonates even deeper now that we have all gone through this collective experience.”

Dinh’s role in this tale has her playing Mother in a household run with an iron first by Father (Casper Van Dien). Vivien Ngô (“Queen Sugar”) portrays the young woman who is brought into the home to be the new surrogate daughter and companion to a young man (Ian Alexander) who may – or may not – be the salvation of the world. The daughter deals with this twisted dynamic full of awful secrets as she tries to save herself from the same fate as other surrogates.

The character of Mother is played in a very mysterious way. Dinh describes her character as being a “survivor” but how that plays out is slowly revealed during the course of the film.

Almost every scene in “Daughter” takes place in a small house. Dinh points out that every room – from the kitchen to garage – was used during the film. The fact that so much was filmed in one confined location created a claustrophobic feel that helped Dinh play her character.

“It helped because it created this sense that we were all in this space together,” Dinh says. “Another reason for the one location was that we were shooting the movie on a micro budget.”

“Daughter” was shot on a limited budget but Dinh’s past acting credits include some major productions such as “Watchman,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” Better Things,” “Queen Sugar” and “Spider-Man 2.”

Fans of the 2004 web slinger film starring Tobey Maguire might recognize that she played a woman in the subway playing a violin. The role was enough to earn her a trading card.

When Deshon was working on the script, he was trying to come up with ways a family with no television or radio would entertain themselves. He decided it would make sense that Mother could play the violin and it would be an Easter Egg for fans of the super hero film.

For the record, Dinh learned how to play the violin when she was a child but since fleeing Vietnam as a war refugee, Dinh has concentrated on acting – including theater work for Ensemble Studio Theatre, East West Players, and Mark Taper P.L.A.Y – plus audio dramas. She does admit to still having a dream of being a Solid Gold Dancer one day.

Dinh’s theater background is another reason she liked the confined work space for “Daughter.” It felt a little to her like working on a stage production.

“I loved that,” Dinh says. “It was also like a stage because on stage you can’t mess up. You can get another take with film but because we shot on 16-milimeter film, Corey kept saying ‘Don’t make me waste film.’”

The irony is that the director filled the movie with long scenes where the actors had to deliver pages of dialogue without failure. He would just lock the camera in place and let his performers work for as much as 10 minutes at a time.

Dinh compared it to walking on a tightrope where it was necessary to come to work absolutely ready to perform without a misstep.

“I had to be super-level prepared so that I didn’t mess up or didn’t flub a line,” Dinh says. “That also felt a little like a play because we were just trying to make it to intermission because we had these long takes.

“I loved the challenge of it. I was ready for it. I was so much more rewarding when we would get through a take.”

Dinh praises her director for having a clear vision of what he wanted to say and how he wanted to say it. In the press material for “Daughter,” Deshon states, “From the wars we fight over our conflicting worldviews, the insane mental gymnastics we conjure in order to justify them, and the insignificance of truth in the absence of freedom, comes ‘Daughtetr.’ Shot on 16-milimeter film with a predominantly Vietnamese cast, ‘Daughter’ is a uniquely diverse and genre-bending tale in the vein of ‘Dogtooth’ meets 10 ‘Cloverfield Lane.’ This film is a meditation on the morality and ethics of freedom and creative expression within an oppressed system.”