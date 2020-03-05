‘Dark Waters,’ ‘Queen & Slim’ best of new DVD releases

Mark Ruffalo stars in the new DVD and Blu-ray release “Dark Waters.” (Photo courtesy of Focus Features)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — New DVD and Blu-ray releases on March 3 feature one film based on a true story and another that reflects a serious problem facing this country.

“Dark Waters” Grade 3 stars: Director Todd Haynes (“Carol”) does the nearly impossible as he has taken a story about a long legal battle and given it heart and tension. It helps that the script by Mario Correa and Matthew Michael Carnahan is based on the powerful New York Times Magazine article “The Lawyer Who Became DuPont’s Worst Nightmare” by Nathaniel Rich.

The article and the film look at how one attorney (Mark Ruffalo) has the courage and commitment to continue a legal struggle for a group of people being made ill by the acts of a company. His determination keeps him going even when he faces an industry giant, his clients are dying while the case drags on in court and his own firm shows doubts he can win.

Ruffalo plays the role with great strength but just enough vulnerability to show that real heroes don’t have to wear capes. It is a pleasure to get to see Ruffalo get the chance to do some real acting again after he has spent so much time in films where big explosions are more important than making a moment seem real.

The supporting cast including Anne Hathaway, Tim Robbin, Bill Pullman and Bill Camp.

“Queen & Slim” Grade 3 stars: As a piece of fiction alone, this would be a compelling entertainment offering from director Melina Matsoukas. The fact that the script is a reflection of real horrors that continue to happen in this country also makes the film an important social commentary.

The first date for Slim (Daniel Kaluuya) and Queen (Jodie Turner-Smith), an Ohio couple, turns into a nightmare when they are pulled over by a police officer. The situation quickly goes bad and Slim kills the police officer in self-defense. Although both are solid citizens, they fear that the color of their skin will keep the truth from being told.

A plan to escape falls apart when video of the incident goes viral turning Slim and Queen in a symbol of the fear that exists because of race. The pair start out as unlikely fugitives but soon discover a bond has formed between them.

This film offers a powerful message delivered through first-rate performances by Kaluuya and Turner-Smith.

Also new on DVD and Blu-ray March 3:

“Titans: The Complete Second Season”: The young super heroes try to transition into a regular life but an old enemies resurfaces to take care of unfinished business.

“Vienna Blood”: A student of Freud joins forces with a detective to solve the mystery behind a string of murders.

“The Sonata”: Young virtuoso violinist (Freya Tingley) unlocks her father’s secrets through a mysterious piece of music.

“2 Graves in the Desert”: Two kidnapped strangers must remember how they ended up where they are and how to escape.

“Ne Zha”: Animated film that looks at a young boy who is birthed from a heavenly pearl by the Primeval Lord of Heaven.

Available on Digital HD on March 3:

“Jumanji: The Next Level”: Group of friends must go back inside a video game. Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart star. It will be released on DVD and Blu-ray on March 17.

“Richard Jewell”: Clint Eastwood directed this feature film based on the true story of the 1966 Atlanta Games bombing. Look for it on DVD and Blu-ray on March 17.

“A Hidden Life”: Terrence Malick’s film is based on real events surrounding an unsung hero. It will be on DVD and Blu-ray on March 17.

“Holly Slept Over”: The life of a married couple takes a turn after a confession about a sexual encounter.

“The Social Ones”: The mockumentary looks at the lives and anxieties of a group of social media influencers.