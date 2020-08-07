‘His Dark Materials,’ ‘Good Doctor’ seasons now available

“His Dark Materials” tops this week’s new DVD and Blu-ray releases. (Photo courtesy of HBO)

(KGET) — Television shows continue to dominate the new DVD and Blu-ray release.

“His Dark Materials: The First Season” Grade 3 stars: If there was ever a television production that should be viewed through DVD or Blu-ray, this is it. Efforts to turn Philip Pullman’s epic trilogy into a film – as in the case of “The Golden Compass” – have not gone well in the past.

The TV series works better because more of the books have been retained. But, that means there is a lot of “Material” to deal with in this effort.

“His Dark Material” follows Lyra (Dafne Keen), a young woman from another world whose search for a kidnapped friend uncovers a sinister plot involving stolen children. She must find a way to understand a mysterious phenomenon called Dust.

The task of making the books accessible fell to executive producer Jack Thorne who is also the series writer. His approach started with taking a look at all three books and then trying to make some determinations as to what made Pullman tell these stories the way he did and then how best to celebrate what he had produced. Thorne hints that while each season of the series is based on one of the books, there were times when certain elements had to be moved around to create dramatic tension for the TV program.

“The Good Doctor” Grade 4 stars: Freddie Highmore’s performance as a very talented surgeon dealing with autism is one of the finest acting jobs in television history. He is at the heart of the relationships between the doctors and patients.

This season is particularly strong as Highmore’s character juggles dealing with the medical issues while learning about love.

Also new on DVD and Blu-ray as of Aug. 4.

“The Neighborhood: Season One”: Neighbors with very different backgrounds discover they can learn from each other. Cedric the Entertainer stars in this CBS comedy.

“The Resident: The Complete Season 3”: The medical drama gets a new strong storyline with the addition of a very arrogant doctor.

“Dispatches from Elsewhere: Season 1”: Series centered around four ordinary people who feel there is something missing in their lives.

“Last Man Standing: The Complete Eighth Season”: Tim Allen stars in this family comedy.

“Idiomatic, Series 1”: The 10-part series is a modern-day romantic comedy that follows the life and times of an urban, bilingual, environmentally conscious progressive couple in their thirties.

“Promare”: New group of aggressive mutants ignite a battle between Galo Thymos, a new member of the anti-Burnish rescue team Burning Rescue, and Lio Fotia, the leader of Mad Burnish.

“Ride Your Wave”: Animated tale of a song that brings a couple together who have been separated by death.

“The Swan Princess: A Royal Wedding”: Princess Odette, Prince Derek and their royal friends set sail for another magical adventure.

“Exit Plan”: Insurance claims investigator Max (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) follows the clues of a mysterious death to the remote Hotel Aurora, a secretive facility that specializes in assisted suicide.

“House of Hummingbird”: Lonely 14-year-old girl moves through life like a hummingbird searching for a taste of sweetness.

Available on digital platforms:

“Weathering with You”: Strong-willed girl has the strange ability to stop the rain and clear the sky.

“Made in Italy”: London artist Robert (Liam Neeson) returns to Italy with his estranged son to make a quick sale of the house they inherited from his late wife. The house becomes a key element between father and son. In select theaters.

“River City Drumbeat”: Story of music, love, and legacies set in the American South. Available in select theaters.