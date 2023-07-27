(KGET) — Time has passed quickly on the FX series “Breeders.” During the four seasons the brutally honest comedy about parenthood starring Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard has been on the air 15 years have elapsed. The impact of the last big jump in time can be seen when the fourth and final season of “Breeders” debuts at 10 p.m. July 31 on FX.

Haggard considers it an enormous privilege to be part of a series where the writers have been able to give her so many years of material to play in such a short amount of time. Her character was in her 30s when the series started and now is facing her 50s.

“Each script you get, you feel like people have tuned into what you do and what you can do and what they like,” Haggard says. “It’s an honor to play a part for such a long time, because you really get to know them, and you get to go places.

“We’ve done so much with Ally. She’s lost her father. She had the early menopause. She’s about to be a grandmother way before the time that she ever wanted to be.”

The series launched in 2020 with Paul (Martin Freeman) and Ally dealing with the emotional, physical and psychological demands of being the parents to elementary school age children. The next season took them to the teen years and the most recent season saw the impact of a child moving out of the house. Season four leaps five years to present the couple with their biggest challenges to date.

Haggard has left the logistics of the time jumps to the writers. What she has focused on is trying to fill in the gaps.

“There’s been things that happened in between. So, that for me is the main thing. You think less about the years and more about what’s happened in between, but you are the same,” Haggard says. “We have never played the age change. We’ve just played this scene but with the knowledge of what’s happened in the interim.”

Haggard has been working in television and film for more than 25 years with credits that include “Back to Life,” “Episodes,” “Black Mirror” and “Boat Story.” Her time on “Breeders” is the longest she has been able to play a character.

That is one reason she describes the final season of “Breeders” as being bittersweet. She knew from the start the show would end when the children reached a certain age, and that time has finally arrived.

“So, it was not like it was a surprise or anything. In fact, it’s just really lovely to have been able to tell the story in the way that the writers and creators wanted to tell the story, which was four seasons and ending at this point,” Haggard says. “You don’t want to overstay your welcome. Leave the party a little bit early.

“Trust me. I wish this party was going on. I understand.”

Not only did the writers pack a lot of years into the four-year run but they loaded it with the kind of heavy emotional moments that usually take other series twice as many years to face. That made the job physically and emotionally draining for Haggard, but she had no problem facing those demands. The way she looks at it, such challenges are just part of being an actor.

She points out that heavy emotional scenes aren’t necessarily draining. They can be energizing for her.

“It’s really good when you’ve got scenes and storylines that you can get your teeth into. It keeps you listening. It keeps you really alive,” Haggard says. “There’d be days where you were doing seven pages of intense arguing or drama and you would be a bit tired.

“But at the other time you’re just happy that you’ve done something juicy.”

Haggard credits working with Freeman as being a big reason she could handle even the toughest of scenes. The pair were an easy match as they knew each other before the initial audition.

The thing Haggard likes best about working with Freeman is they know how to make each other laugh and are not afraid to act silly. Freeman also keeps Haggard on her toes when the cameras start rolling.

“He’s really good. He can go. He’s fast, he thinks fast. You can’t miss a beat. I think that we work really, really well together. It is like a sort of ping pong game,” Haggard says. “You really have to listen and be ready for the other person because you don’t know quite how they’re going to do it.

“It’s always generous. No one’s trying to catch anyone out. You’re just enjoying the scene. So that has been a real pleasure, and I’ll miss it very much.”

The premiere will include the first two episodes, with new episodes available each subsequent week. All 10 episodes will be available to stream the next day on Hulu.