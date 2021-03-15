Cynthia Erivo tackles challenge of playing Aretha Franklin

(KGET) — It didn’t take much preparation for Cynthia Erivo to portray Aretha Franklin in the National Geographic eight-part series “Genius: Aretha.” The legendary Queen of Soul had been a major influence on Erivo all her life.

“I love Aretha. I’ve been listening to her since I was little, and I learned to sing and tell stories that way, by listening to her,” Erivo says. “So you approach it by paying attention to the music, listening to her voice, listening to how she communicates with her music.

“Reading. I’ve been poring over lots of her interviews to find out her cadence and just different things really. I get to be a geek of something I really love.”

She gets to do the work for the latest offering in the Nat Geo anthology series that contrasts the stories of the world’s most brilliant innovators with their volatile, passionate and complex personal relationships. This latest edition in the series explores how Franklin’s musical genius has had an immeasurable impact and lasting influence on music and culture around the world.

“Genius: Aretha” launches at 9 p.m. March 21 on the cable channel. Two episodes will air over four consecutive nights and then be available through the streaming service Hulu the following day. The cast also includes Courtney B. Vance playing Franklin’s father, C.L. Franklin.

Grammy Award winner Franklin was a gospel prodigy, an outspoken civil rights champion and widely considered to be the greatest singer of the past 50 years. Without knowing how to read music, Franklin taught herself to play the piano and at the young age of 12, she began to record songs and sing on gospel tours with her father. Franklin signed her first record deal at age 18.

“Aretha Franklin has been a source of inspiration for me since I was a little girl,” Erivo says. “Her strength, passion and soul are evident in her everlasting legacy, not only as a transcendent artist, but as a humanitarian and civil rights icon. To have the opportunity to bring her legacy to life and show the fullness of her being, her humanity and brilliance, is an honor.”

That honor came with some serious obligations. One of the challenges for Erivo is that the production features many of Franklin’s biggest recordings and hit songs including “I Never Loved a Man (The Way I Love You),” “Chain of Fools,” “Don’t Play That Song,” “Since You’ve Been Gone” and “Baby I Love You.”

Erivo felt comfortable singing Franklin’s songs because she grew up with her music. At the same time, she found working on the project to be an education in how to use her own voice better.

“I guess a lot of my voice comes from her because I’ve been listening to her for such a long time,” Erivo says. “She has definitely had years on me in her experience with her voice. And I’m still learning mine very much so I don’t think I’m ever not going to be a pupil when it comes to music and singing and vocalizing.

“But I think that being able to learn her voice and get into the intricacies of what she does with it because there is genius in that, is eye opening and I’m learning something every day. I’m learning how to use my voice in a completely different way which I’m really thrilled about really.”

Erivo – who was born in London to Nigerian parents – is no stranger to the music world as she has won a Tony, Emmy and Grammy Award for her work in projects ranging from “Harriet” to “The Color Purple.” She is set to executive produce and star in Warner Bros.’ musical take on the American folk tale of “Rip Van Winkle.”

The fact Erivo considers singing to be a second language helped in taking on the iconic singer. She’s so confident in her musical skills that instead of recording the music before filming, Erivo performed the musical numbers live. She found that was the best way to express the emotions she was feeling.

Director Anthony Hemingway called the live performances a welcomed situation for the cast and crew.

“It’s a gift to all of us, let me tell you, from the caterer to craft service, to the grips, electrics, camera, teamsters, everybody. She mesmerizes everyone. She captivates everyone. She’s a genius in and of herself,” Hemingway says. “And so it’s beautiful to watch her step into this role and do it so beautifully and effortlessly.

“It answers any question on why Cynthia Erivo was chosen for this role.”

It was not just the cast and crew who were won over by Erivo’s work. Franklin’s niece, Sabrina Owens, describes Erivo as “an extraordinary talent with an amazing voice.”