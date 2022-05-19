The 2022-2023 primetime schedule for The CW Network has been announced and it is a little less super than in recent years. That’s not necessarily a commentary on the quality of new and returning programs for the network but the fact there will be less comic book-inspired productions in the lineup.

The end of “Supergirl” and the cancellations of “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow,” “Batwoman” and “Naomi” reduces the number of shows in the superhero genre. And, returning shows “Flash” and “Superman & Lois” will not be on the air until mid-season.

That leaves “DC’s Stargirl” as the only show on the fall lineup featuring a comic book hero.

Mark Pedowitz, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of The CW Network, describes the upcoming lineup as the CW evolving to be more than just a network.

“We are a brand that drives our passionate and dedicated audiences to engage directly with our programming across all platforms, both linear and digital,” Pedowitz says. “In the tradition of The CW’s commitment to high-quality programming that features diverse and inclusive storytelling and characters, we are rolling out a fall lineup that features an exciting new crop of series.”

That lineup includes five programs launching in the fall. “The Winchesters” is a prequel to “Supernatural” while “Walker Independence” is an origin story set in the 1800s for the “Walker” series. Other new shows include “Professionals,” “Family Law” and “Magic with the Stars.”

Tom Welling plays a top-tier security operative in “Professionals” who is paid to protect the interests of rich and powerful clients by any means necessary – legal or not. “Family Law” follows lawyer and recovering alcoholic Abigail Bianchi (Jewel Staite) struggling to put her career and family back together after hitting rock bottom.

To make way for the new shows, the other CW Network programs canceled also include “Dynasty,” “Charmed,” “Roswell New Mexico,” ‘In the Dark,” “4400” and “Legacies.” This is a big change from a network known for only canceling two or three shows each year.

Other programs waiting in the wings include “Gotham Knights,” “Nancy Drew,” “Recipe for Disaster” and “Masters of Illusions.” “Riverdale” will return later in the year for its seventh and final season. “Gotham Knights” deals with life in Gotham City after Batman is dead.

THE CW’S 2022 FALL PRIMETIME SCHEDULE

MONDAY

8 p.m. – “All American”

9 p.m. – “All American: Homecoming”

TUESDAY

8 p.m. “The Winchesters”

9 p.m. “Professionals”

WEDNESDAY

8 p.m. – “DC’s Stargirl”

9 p.m. – “Kung Fu”

THURSDAY

8 p.m. “Walker”

9 p.m. “Walker Independence”

FRIDAY

8 p.m. – “Penn & Teller: Fool Us”

9 p.m. – “Whose line Is It Anyway?”

9:30 p.m. – “Whose line Is It Anyway?”

SATURDAY

8 p.m. – “Magic with the Stars”

9 p.m. – “World’s Funniest Animals”

9:30 p.m. – “World’s Funniest Animals”

SUNDAY

8 p.m. – “Family Law”

9 p.m. – “Coroner”