Toni Collette’s “Mafia Mamma” is now available on DVD and Blu-ray. (Photo courtesy of (Bleeker Street).

This week’s new entertainment options on DVD and Blu-ray include a weak crime comedy and several seasons of TV series.

“Mafia Mamma” Grade C-: Even with a valiant acting effort by Toni Collette this tale of an average American mom who becomes a crime boss falls to pieces because of predictable writing, weak comedy and an endless stream of stereotypes.

Kristen (Collette) is at a major crossroads in her life with her son leaving home to go to college. She is also trying to deal with a philandering husband and her work life is no better.

That’s when Kristen gets a telephone call telling her that she has inherited her grandfather’s empire in Italy. It seems like the perfect opportunity to eat, pray and do more than just love her way through the country after she attends the funeral.

What ends up being the hitch in her plan is that she has inherited a mafia empire. The firm’s consigliere, Bianca (Monica Bellucci), promises to guide her through the big transition. All Kristen must do is survive the numerous attempts to kill her that start at the funeral.

This sounds like a setup for a solid parody of organized crime but for that to work there must be plenty of disorganized moments. The cautious way screenwriters J. Michael Feldman approach making fun of the crime drama leaves the movie in a limbo between being a broad comedy and a light drama.

Collette got caught in the middle and no matter how much she struggled, her performance eventually got pulled under by the weak writing and uncomfortable dependency on stereotypes. The result isn’t a felony of fail, but it is more than a misdemeanor of a missed opportunity.

Also new on DVD and Blu-ray as of June 6

“La Brea: Season Two”: Survivors who fell through a sinkhole in Los Angeles and ended up in the distant pass continue to fight for survival while looking for a way back to their own time period.

“Tulsa King: Season One”: New York Mafia boss (Sylvester Stallone) is sent to Tulsa after he gets out of prison.

“Stargirl: Season 3”: This is the final season of the series that follows a teenager as she tries to master her newfound powers.

“SkyMed: Season One”: Series looks at those who provide medical assistance to the remote areas of Northern Canada.

“Handmaid’s Tale: The Complete Season 5”: June (Elisabeth Moss) continues her fight to find her daughter as Gilead’s influence expands in Canada.

“Reinfeld”: Dracula’s assistant grows tired of working as a servant and looks to start a new life. Nicholas Cage stars.

“Taz: Quest for Burger”: Bandicoot recruits The Tasmanian Devil to help her find the thief who took the town’s food supply.

“The Event: Complete Series”: Sean Walker (Jason Ritter) investigates the disappearance of his would-be fiancée Leila (Sarah Roemer, Disturbia) and unwittingly a massive cover-up.

“For the Hits”: Average guy’s life is turned upside down by a viral video that has made him infamous.

“All Man: The International Male Story”: The film looks across three decades of the catalog’s lasting impact on fashion, masculinity and sexuality in America.

Available through digital platforms

“Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret”: Young girl tries to adapt to the big changes happening in her life. Will be released on DVD and Blu-ray on June 27.

“Aloners”: Jina (Gong Seung-yeon) is the top employee at a call center, but despite talking to customers all day, she has shut out the world beyond her headset. Available June 9.