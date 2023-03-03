Michael B. Jordan’s directing debut with “Creed III” is like watching a top-rated boxing champion taking on a weaker opponent just to assure a win. This film was a weak directing challenge because the well-established formula of the “Creed/Rocky” films meant all he had to do was fill in the right elements.

His efforts in doing that are well above being merely competent. It is just that even the most seasoned director would have never been able to create a pure knockout with the flawed script by Keenan Coogler (“Space Jam: A New Legacy”) and Zach Baylin (“King Richard”).

A central element to the story is so ill-conceived that no matter which cinematic punches Jordan threw, Creed comes out looking more like the villain of the production. There isn’t even an argument that could be made for putting him in anti-hero status. It is like Rocky Balboa suddenly becoming Ivan Drago.

Adonis Creed (Jordan) has retired from the boxing world on a positive note. He now happily spends his time having tea parties with his deaf daughter (Mila Davis-Kent) and working with young fighters.

This all changes when Damian (Jonathan Majors), a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy, shows up after being in jail for 18 years with an odd request for Creed. He wants a chance to fight for the heavyweight world championship. Despite the request being almost impossible, a situation pops up where Damian can get his shot. The decision to let the fight happen ends up being a horrible one for Creed.

Most of the movie follows the blueprint established during the first “Rocky” film. The fight is not just a sports event but anchored in a deep well of emotions. After long training montages, there are two fights – one to reveal the true nature of the boxer and the other to deal out justice.

The problem is that the ex-con element takes the movie in the wrong direction. Not much can be said about the plot point without giving away spoilers. But, one big writing wall is that Damien was in prison for almost two decades for a crime that should have only had him in jail for a few years. No explanation for the long time is given and just serves as a way for deep guilt by Creed to be felt.

That means that the way the script was put together, Creed’s actions are not purely acts of friendship but are driven by guilt. That hurts the core strength of Creed and in the end cripples the overall story.

Jordan’s direction is solid but is really not a great way to judge his directing skills. He took no chances with the design leaving his work to come across like a paint-by-numbers project. His skills will be better judged when he takes on a less formulaic project.

It doesn’t help that there are moments when the well-choreographed fight numbers have been edited so sharply that the overall effect is blurry. The fight scenes are always the highlight of this franchise and should be presented as crisply and completely as possible.

The novice director gets solid action performances from both Majors and Thompson. Majors is having a banner few months as his work in “Ant Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” stole that film. He has shown in two films his range as an actor.

Thompson faced the unenviable job of being the boxing wife. Just like Talia Shire in the “Rocky” movies, she is forced to be the spouse whose mood swings just to match what the boxer husband is feeling.

Just like an aging boxer, “Creed III” has lost some of its punch with the passing years. The heart of this championship series is still there but it is just a step slower. If this kind of poor writing continues, it is time to count the franchise out.

Movie review

Creed III

Grade C+

Cast: Michael B. Jordan, Jonathan Majors, Tessa Thompson, Wood Harris, Mila Davis-Kent.

Director: Michael B. Jordan

Rated: PG-13 for language, intense sports action

Running time: 116 minutes.