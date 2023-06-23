This week’s new DVD and Blu-ray releases go from the battlefield to a water world.

“Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant” Grade A-: It is a tight drama that looks at the war in Afghanistan in 2018 and its aftermath that works on multiple levels and is so finely written that it flows from beginning to end.

United States Army Sergeant John Kinley (Jake Gyllenhaal) needs a new Afghan interpreter after his last one is killed. He hires Ahmed (Dar Salim) despite rumblings that Ahmed may be a little difficult.

It is a good thing the interpreter is not afraid to take matters into his own hands as he takes action after an ambush kills everyone but Ahmed and Kinney. The soldier is so injured that Ahmed must find a way to get him back to the base despite the fact they are a top target for the Taliban.

Good movies that deal with war are full of action whether it be a production based on actual events such as “Tora, Tora, Tora” or fictional tales set against real conflict such as “Blackhawk Down.” Great stories of war are those who blend the action with very human stories such as “All Quiet on the Western Front” or “Flags of Our Fathers.”

“The Covenant” reaches a great level through the action at the front of the film and the performances by Gyllenhaal and Salim.

“Avatar: The Way of Water” Grade B -: Director James Cameron dazzled the movie going world in 2009 with the visually brilliant “Avatar.” The technology to bring to life the blue-skinned alien race in an Eden-ish world was so stunning that it completely distracted from a story that was painfully juvenile.

Earthlings bad. Na’vi good.

If nothing else, Cameron is consistent. After years of promising a sequel to his box office blockbuster, “Avatar: The Way of Water” has finally been released in theaters. It is again a technological masterpiece that masks a script that could be written on a napkin with room left over for a to-do list (like see a better movie).

It is almost impossible to imagine how a story that trumpets the need for environmental concern, embraces the importance of family, is blatant in its depiction of racism and focuses on the struggles of youth could end up so thin. The simple explanation is that the team behind the production suffered from the same syndrome they need moviegoers to face. Technology used to make the film is so compelling and masterful that everything else is an afterthought.

And, a weak script really doesn’t matter. Anticipation for this sequel was so great, there was no need to try to do more than keep this a very basic tale of good vs. evil.

Also available on DVD and Blu-ray as of June 20

“Criminal Minds: Evolution: 16th Season”: Members of the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit must stop a serial killer who has been training others to kill.

“I am T-Rex”: A young T-Rex begins to train, vowing to challenge the evil Fang and restore peace to Green Valley.

“The Draughtsman’s Contract”: The country house murder mystery is being re-released to mark the 40th anniversary.

“The Venture Bros.: The Complete Series”: Includes all seven seasons of the series created by Chris McCulloch and Doc Hammer for Adult Swim’s late night programming block.

“The Complete Story of Film”: Director Mark Cousins presents a tale of cinematic innovation from around the globe.

“Sublime”: The relationship between two friends is strained when a new person enters the life of one of them.