‘Country Comfort’ star Shiloh Verrico has credits of a veteran

(KGET) — All of the press material says Shiloh Verrico is only 10 years old. That’s a little difficult to believe because she has a list of credits that would make an actor three times her age envious.

The New Jersey native has already appeared in two off-Broadway shows, starred in a Super Bowl commercial and had a co-starring role on the critically heralded series “The Flight Attendant.”

You now can add starring in the new Netflix series “Country Comfort” to her quickly growing resume. She plays Cassidy, one of the children of a widowed father (Eddie Cibrian) who hires a slightly offbeat, down-on-her-luck country singer to be a nanny (Katharine McPhee). Think of it as “The Nanny” meets “The Sound of Music” with a country music flare.

“Country Comfort’s” opener for the 10-episode first season will be available on the streaming service starting March 19.

Shiloh offers a simple explanation of how she’s been able to put together such an impressive list of credits in such a short amount of time.

“I just loved it so much I just kept pursuing it,” Shiloh says.

The jobs she went after and landed include a national television commercial for Breyers Vanilla Bean ice cream. Shiloh’s love of sports helped her get the role of playing a football player in a Super Bowl commercial for CBS Cares and Girls, Inc.

Shiloh comes from a large family where she is the youngest of five – two brothers and two sisters. But, she is the only member of her family who has gone into professional acting.

“I have loved performing as long as I can remember. Giving concert to my dogs in the backyard,” Shiloh says. “There is some video of me when I was 3 singing ‘Let it Go’ from ‘Frozen’ at the top of my lungs in my living room. It went on from there.

“I started singing when I was 3 and when I was 5 I wanted to act. My mom said maybe I could do both.”

And, she does get to do both on “Country Comfort” even performing with McPhee. The young performer – who grew up listening to a wide range of music because of her siblings – opted to perform the Dolly Parton classic “Jolene” for her audition for “Country Comfort.”

After she landed the role, Shiloh knew that she would have to sing with some very veteran performers on the show. Shiloh was nervous before she met McPhee – and special guest LeAnn Rimes – but that went away quickly.

It’s been a long road for Shiloh and the rest of the cast to go from casting to completion. Work started on the production more than 14 months ago but filming was shut down a year ago because of the pandemic. The final episodes for the first season were filmed seven months later.

Once filming resumed, Shiloh was ready to go back to the work she loves. Having so many siblings ended up being a big help as her character on the series has three brothers and a sister. Shiloh bonded with the other young actors on the show – Griffin McIntyre, Pyper Braun, Jamie Martin Mann and Ricardo Hurtado – through a week of boot camp before filming started. A big way they all connected was through playing and singing together.

She found that her older TV brothers were just as protective of her during the filming as her own real brothers have been away from sets. Shiloh credits her real siblings with helping her be the actor she has become.

“I am the baby. I am the youngest of five. I think that means you have to think on your feet and get comedic timing,” Shiloh says.

“Country Comfort” also requires Shiloh to deal with some heavy dramatic moments including the loss of a parent by her character. She has not had to deal with something like that in her own life but she had no problem understanding what it would be like to deal with such a tragedy because of how connected she is to her family.

Part of starting acting at such a young age is that the education process doesn’t stop. This often means splitting time between memorizing lines and learning mathematical equations.

Just like every acting challenge she’s faced, the school work has been no problem for Shiloh.

“I think it has been easy because I started (acting) at 5,” Shiloh says. “So I have done it my whole life. I would do at least three hours of school work when I went to set. Sometimes, if I didn’t there are bank hours.

“When I only get one or two hours in for working in a day, then I would work more on school other days.”

Shiloh continues doing school work, participating in sports and auditioning for other roles as there is no word on whether a second season of “Country Comfort” will be ordered. If she had one acting wish to make, Shiloh says it would be to do any project with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson because he has been a role model for her.

For the record, Johnson was 27 before he earned his first acting credit.