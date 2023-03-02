The death of Corbin Bernsen’s father 16 years ago left him asking a lot of questions about the meaning of life and death. He struggled with the idea there was something to this journey through life he wasn’t fully understanding.

He had little time to ponder these questions as he had committed to directing the very, very low-budget film “Rust” in the isolated community of Kipling, Saskatchewan, Canada. The shoot was a mixture of major challenges – limited financing, inexperienced people, sparse equipment, and freezing blizzard weather – while discovering some of the greatest creative and emotional rewards in his career.

Corbin had the making of the film documented but the six-part docuseries, “Journey of Faith,” has just been released. It can be seen at PureFlix.com.

There was something that told Corbin the making of the movie should be documented because of the unique nature of the production. Bernsen was shooting a low budget film in a real town, using many inexperienced actors.

“We sat around with it for years,” Bernsen says. “During COVID, it percolated and my producing partner said let me take a stab at putting it together.

“We spent a couple of years putting it together and doing some more interviews. I think we ended up releasing it at a fabulous time.”

The 16-year delay did give Bernsen a very unique perspective on a large chunk of his life. He is able to see how making “Rust” ended up being a spiritual reawakening for him.

Bernsen stresses that he had grown up going to church and knowing the teachings of Jesus. The death of his father made him face the reality that death is very real and the ultimate final experience for everyone from pauper to TV and film star.

“Today, I have gone through eight films that explored religious life. Many had to do with toeing the line which was not what was in my heart,” Bernsen says. “To this day, I stand strong with faith. I have no problem saying I believe in Jesus Christ. I believe in God.

“I don’t toe the line of religious rhetoric. There is a way to be a Christian and live a Christ-like life without it. If I go to Hell, I go to Hell. But maybe I can help some people along the way.”

The film projects that have been in line with Bernsen’s faith include “Sunrise in Heaven” and “My Daddy’s in Heaven.” But he’s best remembered for playing a character who could have used some spiritual guidance as Arnie Becker on “L.A. Law” from 1986-1994. It earned him several Emmy and Golden Globe nominations.

Currently he has a recurring guest-starring role on “The Resident” playing a father trying to deal with the death of his daughter. He points out that very few actors have so much control over their careers that they can pick and choose the roles they will or won’t play. But, a character like the one he plays on “The Residents” has more appeal to him than others.

“I am so much better prepared to inhabit these kinds of characters,” Bernsen says. “I don’t know if there was a lot on the page to play this girl’s dad in a TV series on a medical show. But, I saw the guy much like I embraced Arnie Becker when I did ‘L.A. Law.’

“There might not be a lot on the page but I see a guy who is in a lot of pain and is struggling. I understand this guy. I see a ponderer. I ponder this time in my life. If nothing else you wonder ‘Where am I going?’”

The key for Bernsen is that he listens to and observes people. What that has helped him understand is that we are all just human beings. And he is looking at Earth through a Heaven’s lens.

His other work includes “City on a Hill,” and “Magnum P.I.” Bernsen continues to land roles on network and cable channels. But, his documentary is available through an online service.

While he thinks humanity in general is not in a good place, the options for entertainment are as wide as it has ever been.

“It is a good time if you are making films that either elevate the awareness of who we are or are a revelation of how we can be good people,” Bernsen says. “For me personally, I made eight faith-based movies.

“Everybody needs that or we are terribly lost.”

Bernsen’s life isn’t all about acting as Bernsen and his wife, actress Amanda Pays, have four sons. They wrote a book together titled Open House: Reinventing Space for Simple Living, He also has one of the world’s largest snow globe collections with more than 9,000 in storage.