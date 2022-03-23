BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Hearing the phrase “rat in the kitchen” is enough to send shivers up your spine unless it is in connection with the Pixar movie “Ratatouille.” Now, there’s a second reason to be less put off by hearing those words as “Rat in the Kitchen” is the name of a new reality competition show scheduled to launch at 9 p.m. March 31 on the cable channel TBS.

Natasha Leggero and celebrity chef Ludo Lefebvre host a game of “whodunit” where over the course of the 10-episode season, a mix of professional chefs and passionate home cooks compete in a series of creative cooking challenges. The twist is one contestant – the rat – sabotages as many dishes as possible.

At the close of each episode, both cooks and viewers will determine who they believe is the rat. If the cooks guess correctly, they win their bank of money. A wrong guess means the rat is the big winner.

Apparently, spotting a rat in the kitchen is not as easy as it sounds.

Chef Lefebvre says, “It was hard, especially if you have a good cook or a bad cook. Sometimes it was just a big mess. It was hard to figure out what’s going on in the kitchen. I was not used to seeing a kitchen with so many different foods in the kitchen, movement, creativity.

“There’s a lot of chefs in one kitchen and a lot of things going on.”

Leggero adds that either they got worse at spotting the rat or those who were sabotaging the dishes just got better. There were numerous times when they were surprised to discover the identity of the rat.

One of the elements that made the guessing so difficult was that all the contestants came to the show with some degree of culinary training. That gave the rat a knowledge of cooking that could be used to spoil a dish. But, the sabotage could also be as simple as someone one turning off a person’s burner when no one was looking.

David Eilenberg, the Chief Creative Officer at the company producing the series, ITV, points out that anyone selected to be on the show had to be able to be the rat. That would create the element of surprise when the rat’s identity is revealed.

“What’s been really interesting watching the show evolve is that every rat we ultimately ended up selecting brought his or her own personality and skills to the job,” Eilenberg says. “And, again, without giving too much away, you saw people occasionally deceive the other contestants even about parts of their own background. They got very deep into going cloak and dagger.

“I think, to me, this show’s really fun. It’s also really of the moment. Games of deception are working across various media right now. My kids play ‘Among Us’ and so it’s very much in that vein. So we’re hoping that people enjoy it on both levels, both as a cooking show and as a game of deception.”

The deception runs so deep on “Rat in the Kitchen” that the contestant who will be doing all the sabotage in the next episode wasn’t told until the night before they would be the rat. That meant they didn’t have weeks to figure out how they would pull off enough food disasters to win the money.

Chef Lefebvre has the kind of credentials that would have made him a great rat. He made a name for himself in the American culinary world, helming the kitchens of Mobil 5-star restaurants L’Orangerie and Bastide. He was behind the global phenomenon of the “pop-up” restaurant as a legitimate business model with his multi-city touring restaurant, LudoBites.

Along with owning restaurants, Lefebvre has authored two cookbooks and hosts home cooking videos streaming on his YouTube channel.

Despite his impressive culinary resume, Lefebvre has made plenty of cooking mistakes over the years. There was one Thanksgiving while cooking the turkey that he set the oven on fire.

Leggero is an accomplished actress, writer and stand-up comedian but admits to being a horrible cook. She has dished up laughs on such TV shows as “Broke,” “Another Period,” “Modern Family,” “Suburgatory” and “Ugly Americans.”

Co-hosting “Rat in the Kitchen” didn’t make Leggero a better cook but she is convinced the program has turned her into a food snob. She finds it difficult to eat in a restaurant now without dissecting the food.

“I think that just really getting into the food and the game, it just kind of all came,” Leggero says. “Ludo is so passionate and serious about the food and his standards are so high. So just having fun with that and diffusing it.

“I think that we did strike a good balance between how serious Ludo is about the food and also not taking it completely seriously. He was very fun to riff with, and Ludo’s very funny too.”