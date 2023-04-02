Connie Nielsen completely understood the pressure she would be taking on by agreeing to star in the historical drama series “The Dreamer – Becoming Karen Blixen.” While growing up in Denmark, Nielsen became very aware of how the author is considered to be a Danish national treasure.

The six-episode Danish/English biopic series brings to life the creative mind and inspiring story of “Out of Africa” author Karen Blixen. The production that launched March 30 on the streaming service Viaplay blends a biographical look at the life of the noted author with presentations of some of her short stories.

“The Dreamer – Becoming Karen Blixen” is the story of one woman’s struggle to find her place in life while freeing herself from the expectations of family and society. Set in the 1930s, the series opens as a middle-aged Karen Blixen returns to Denmark a penniless, sick divorcee, forced to depend on her family for help after years of living independently in Kenya.

As Blixen slowly reignites her creative spark, the series visualizes her interior life and the magical universe of her works such as “Seven Gothic Tales,” “Babette’s Feast” and “Out of Africa.”

Telling this story fell to Nielsen who had to go through both emotional angst and extreme physical changes.

“I was just expecting myself to lose 20 pounds of muscle and become like this little sparrow. Then in the middle of shooting that, start eating again, working out to put back the muscle so I could do all of the different scenes where I am playing the different characters in the short stories that she is writing,” Nielsen says.

She pauses and then adds that to make matters worse, one of those characters is a “lady of the night” who is scantily clad.

The physical extremes took Nielsen from an extremely limited diet – she describes as just a few blades of grass – to massive meals mixed with workouts to get her back in physical shape. Her work on “The Dreamer” proved one of the most challenging of her career.

And, Nielsen has definitely had a long career. Her film credits include “The Devil’s Advocate,” “Rushmore,” “One Hour Photo,” “Gladiator” and “Wonder Woman.” Her work on television include “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” “Boss,” “The Following” and “The Good Wife.”

“The Dreamer – Becoming Karen Blixen” is not the only physically demanding role that Nielsen has faced in recent years. She had to handle a massive amount of action sequences while wearing armor, riding horses and swinging swords to play Queen Hippolyta in the “Wonder Woman” and “Justice League” movies.

Despite the physical challenges, Nielsen finds it an extremely fun process even when the role calls for her “blood, sweat and tears.”

She adds, “It’s hard but I love it.”

There was no shortage of material for Nielsen to use as she began to put together how she was going to portray Blixen. Not only is her work taught in Danish schools but there is an entire museum dedicated to her.

‘While we were getting ready to do this, we did so much research,” Nielsen says. “It was such a pleasure to go back over the writing. I think it is because of her that I started loving poetry so much.

“You can feel when you read how meticulous each sentence is. She is creating these rhythms down through the page so that you get into this narrated rhythm that is just a pleasure.”

The driving purpose behind Nielsen and the entire production team was to recreate on film the experience of what it feels like to read Blixen’s work. Nielsen was able to relate as an actor to the way Blixen was a storyteller.

“She thought actresses were wonderful. That’s why I wasn’t afraid she was going to rise up from her grave and pursue me for having the gall to do this. Hopefully she is going to like what we are trying to do,” Nielsen says.

The cast helping Nielsen get across this experience includes Lars Mikkelsen(“House of Cards”), Lochlann Ó Mearáin (“Outlander”), Hanne Uldal, Joachim Fjelstrup, Lene Maria Christensen, Solbjørg Højfeldt and Johannes Kuhnke.

As if the personal and national trials of making “The Dreamer – Becoming Karen Blixen” were not enough to give Nielsen pause, from an acting standpoint, she knew a high bar had been set. Meryl Streep portrayed Karen Blixen in the film “Out of Africa,” a production that won seven Oscars including Best Picture.

“The Dreamer – Becoming Karen Blixen” is available through the Nordic streaming service Viaplay that recently launched in the United States with thousands of hours of premium content. It is available on Android/Apple apps, Chromecast and Smart TVs.