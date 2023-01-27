A low-budget war film available on digital platforms is part of this week’s limited number of new entertainment offerings.

“Condor’s Nest” Grade C: The new war film wasn’t made on the same major budget as the Oscar-nominated “All Is Quiet on the Western Front.” It still manages to be entertaining.

Will Spalding (Jacob Keohane) faced a traumatic moment during World War II when he and the rest of an American bomber crew got shot down deep in an area controlled by Nazis. The sadistic acts of a Nazi colonel (Arnold Vosloo) haunts Spalding so much that a decade after the war has ended he has gone to South America to find him and any other Nazis in hiding.

What Spalding uncovers is a secret Nazi headquarters that is known as the Condor’s Nest. It not only is a hiding place for some of Germany’s most wanted but could be the place where a new threat to the world is spawned.

Writer/director Phil Blattenberger has put together a very simplistic story of good vs. evil. There are a few political issues including the arrival of a Mossad agent. But, the simple nature of the story and the low budget doesn’t allow Blattenberger any big twists or major turns.

More detailed writing would have been more trouble than it was worth as Keohane’s acting skills are very limited. To hide some of the failings, Blattenberger surrounded him with cameo appearances by better actors such as Jackson Rathbone, Jorge Garcia, Bruce Davison and Michael Ironside who do provide some distraction from Koehane’s work.

As long as you are looking for a simple tale told of war and a man’s search for peace, then “Condor’s Nest” gets a passing grade. It is available on digital platforms such as On Demand.

New on DVD and Blu-ray as of Jan. 24.

“Violent Night”: Mercenaries who break into a wealthy family compound are not prepared for surprise resistance from Santa Claus.

“The Honeymoon”: A perfect honeymoon begins to go bad when a wedding guest arrives at the romantic spot.

“Rock Dog 3: Battle the Beat”: Guitar-playing Tibetan Mastiff is drawn out of his momentary retirement to restore the legacy of a legendary musician.

“City on a Hill: Season Three”: Kevin Bacon stars in this series that looks at the battle between the Boston police and a District Attorney in the ‘90s.

“The Capture”: The 1950 film about an injured man on the run from police who confesses the sordid details of his life to a priest is being rereleased.

“Taurus”: Machine Gun Kelly stars in this story of a man who can no longer control his demons with music.

“Mindcage”: Two detectives seek the help of a serial killer in helping stop the person behind a copycat killing.

Available on digital platforms

“Deep Woods”: An architect wants to experience nature before it is paved over. When he wanders off his hunting path, his survival skills are put to the ultimate test by a ruthless drug cartel.