Abby Ryder Fortson stars in the new DVD and Blu-ray release “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.” (Photo courtesy of Lionsgate)

Hollywood might be shut down due to the strikes but that has not stopped the release of films and TV shows on DVD and Blu-ray.

“Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret” Grade B+: The film focuses on 11-year-old Margaret (Abby Ryder Fortson) who returns from a joyous summer at camp only to find that her family is moving from New York to New Jersey. Margaret is so concerned with the move that she begins a dialogue with God that often starts with “Are You There God?”

It manages to deal with some very deep issues ranging from the chaos that can come with theology confusion to the anxiety that can come with the search to find meaning in life. It does this while embracing a nostalgia that comes in the form of a sweet embrace and not an emotional slap.

Credit the general success to the source material. The film is based on Judy Blume’s 1970 groundbreaking novel. Its frank discussion of religion and puberty made the book a major hit with millions of readers. That material also made it one of the most challenged books in history by those who want to censor it.

“Book Club: The Next Chapter” Grade D+: Four friends – played by Diane Keaton, Mary Steenburgen, Candice Bergen and Jane Fonda – arrive in Italy where the story settles into a series of familiar jokes from a misunderstanding at the train station to endless comedy milked from broken English. The most embarrassing moments are having these talented performers stand in front of marble statues and make genitalia jokes.

Bill Holderman directs the film with the same lazy style he used with the writing. Instead of using the amazing backgrounds provided by Rome, Venice and Tuscany, he directs the movie in such a confined way that it could have just as easily been filmed in a Hollywood backlot.

It would be nice to see actors of this caliber given good roles to play. It is getting very old and extremely tiring trying to make excuses for them being in such forgettable films.

“Book Club” is called “The Next Chapter.” If the writing is going to be this bad, it would have been more comforting to call it “The Final Chapter.”

“Scream VI” Grade C: This is another horror franchise trying to squeeze out a few more dollars with a limited number of scares. The series has had so many twists in plot that it is now very easy to guess who the real killer (or killers) is.

Also new on DVD and Blu-ray as of July 11

“Knights of the Zodiac”: A young orphan sets out on a quest to become a Knight of the Zodiac.

“Walker: Season Three”: Jared Padalecki continues to try to keep the peace in this network series.

“Carmen”: A fiercely independent woman is forced to flee her home in the Mexican desert following the brutal murder of her mother.

L’immensita: Clara (Penélope Cruz) and Felice struggle to raise their three children in 1970s Rome.

“Employee of the Month”: Request for a raise turns into a bloody mess.

“Day Zero”: Former elite soldier is released from jail only to discover that the outside world has been taken over by a dangerous virus.

“Beau is Afraid”: Paranoid man goes on a journey to get home to his mother.

“The Monsters Without”: Only the members of P.H.A.S.E. can stop the ancient Yablo who arrives with a plan to forcibly return his kind to their home dimension.

“All Man: The International Male Story”: An unlikely band of outsiders design one of the most sought-after mail-order catalogs of the 70s and 80s.

“Sisu”: A lone miner turns into a one-man army.

“In the Arms of Morpheus”: A look at what happens when we sleep.

Available through digital platforms

“Asteroid City”: A group of travelers are forced to stay in a small desert community after an out-of-this-world encounter.