Casting is always a very critical part of putting together a production. The selection of just the right actor to play the 12-year-old Edward Adler in the new Apple TV+ series, “Dear Edward,” was even more of a challenge for series creator Jason Katims. He knew he needed a young actor who could handle complex emotional situations.

Katims found what he needed in 12-year-old Colin O’Brien.

The acting task for the young Texas native has been to play the lone survivor of a devastating commercial plane crash that kills every other passenger on the flight, including his family. The 10-episode first season of the series is adapted from Ann Napolirano’s best-selling novel of the same name.

“Dear Edward” launches on the streaming service Feb. 3 followed by one new episode weekly every Friday through March 24. It is a heartbreaking, life-affirming and uplifting story dealing with survival, resilience, connection and the examination of what makes us human.

Katims has asked a lot from Colin, especially the part of his character that is dealing with survivor’s remorse. Colin approached the performance in a very quiet way.

“When I first got the role or when I was talking to Jason at the director’s callback, we talked about these things. And before scenes, I remember I would sometimes just put my head down. I would just think things through,” Colin says. “I would close my eyes and take a drink of water, and then I would just try and imagine this.

“For example, during the pandemic, we lost our grandpa on my dad’s side. And we couldn’t really have a funeral for him at the time. And so, I kind of just used things like that to try and help me bring life to this character and bring life to these things the character would express and try and make it seem more real.”

That approach is very mature for someone so young. Colin may only be 12 but he has been acting since the age of 4. He has appeared in “Mr. Harrigan’s Phone” and “S.W.A.T.” and plays the young Willie Wonka in the upcoming “Wonka.”

Colin used experiences in young life as a foundation for his acting. In the case of “Dear Edward,” he found the scripts by Katims to be full of insights into how he could play all of the different elements and textures of the character.

Although Colin comes across as being more mature than his age would suggest, there is still the matter of him being a 12 year old having to deal with the kind of deep emotional angst that can wear down even the most seasoned adult.

The process for Katims was to make sure his young star was informed in terms of everything that was happening. Colin was happy he was not treated with kid gloves while working.

“I can’t be a voice for child actors around the world, but I think there’s definitely a balance,” Colin says. “I think child actors can definitely handle a lot more than you might think in terms of the weight to a script or a role.

“I’m really glad Jason could trust me with that.”

One thing Katims did to help Colin was surround him with veteran actors. The cast of “Dear Edward” also includes Connie Britton, Taylor Schilling, Amy Forsyth, Anna Uzele, Audrey Corsa, Brittany S. Hall, Carter Hudson, Dario Ladani Sanchez, Douglas M. Griffin, Eva Ariel Binder, Idris DeBrand, Ivan Shaw, Jenna Qureshi, Khloe Bruno and Maxwell Jenkins.

The casting of Britton reunites her with Katims as he was the force behind her popular series “Friday Night Lights.” He had always wanted to work with Britton again but waited until he knew he had a role he thought was best suited for her.

She plays a wealthy socialite whose perfect world is shattered when her husband is killed in the plane crash. Britton likes that her character has a very universal feel.

“I always kind of look at every character that I play as this kind of every woman even though the circumstances are so unique, so individual,” Britton says. “But we do all share the same world, and so this idea of discovering that you actually haven’t been living your own life because you’ve never really thought about it or looked at it in the way that you needed to, was fascinating to me.

“I really loved the opportunity to explore that. I think that is something that happens with women. I think it’s something that happens with people in that we get caught up in what we think our lives are and we don’t really take them in, and we don’t really take action and understand where we can go and how we can fly.”