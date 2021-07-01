‘Coco’ segment being added to ‘Mickey’s PhilharMagic’

If your travel plans include a trip to the Disney California Adventure Park anytime starting July 17, it would be wise to make plans to check out “Mickey’s PhilharMagic.” That’s when an animated scene based on Disney and Pixar’s “Coco” will be added to the 3-D attraction.

“Mickey’s PhilharMagic” can be seen at the Sunset Showcase Theater in the Hollywood Land part of California Adventure. Previous presentations in the theater have included “For the First Time in Forever: A Frozen Sing-Along Celebration” and “Muppet Vision 3D.”

“Coco” is the 2017 feature film that follows 12-year-old Miguel as he is accidentally transported to the Land of the Dead. The only way he can get back to the land of the living is to get help from his deceased musician great-great-grandfather.

The musical number that will be presented as part of “Mickey’s PhilharMagic” production is “Un Poco Loco” that was featured in the original film. The fact Donald Duck is part of the “Coco” feature marks the first time Disney and Pixar animators have worked on a creative endeavor where characters from both animation studios will be seen together on screen in an attraction.

Germaine Franco – who co-wrote and produced five of the six original songs in “Coco” – has produced the “Coco” score unique to “Mickey’s PhilharMagic.” Franco is credited with giving “Coco” its authentic Mexican sound.

The “Coco” addition to “Mickey’s PhilharMagic” opens to guests at Disney California Adventure park and Disneyland Paris on July 17, It will be added to Magic Kingdom Park later this year during the Walt Disney World Resort 50th anniversary celebration.

For more information on visiting the theme park, go to disneyland.disney.go.com.