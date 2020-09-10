‘Coastal Elites’ makes points in social-distancing era

(KGET) — The new HBO film “Coastal Elites” was filmed during the summer when everyone was dealing with pandemic quarantine issues. That required thinking outside the box so that those involved would remain safe. The solution was to tell five distinct stories through characters coping with various forms of isolation.

Paul Rudnick’s work – that was originally written for the Public Theater in New York – ended up being the right vehicle to tell these stories in a safe environment as it features five characters doing monologues. The playwright liked that the solitary way each actor was filmed helped create the kind of intimacy he wanted to tell his stories.

‘I started writing the ‘Coastal Elites’ about over a year ago when I realized that everyone I knew was angry and heartbroken, and on every side of the political divide and passionately involved in the political process, and concerned about the future of our country,” Rudnick says. “I was trying to figure out a way into that material, into that level of emotion. And these monologues sort of burst forth. You had a real one-on-one experience with these characters.

“These were people who demanded to be heard, who had stories. And ultimately that so lent itself to this format because when you have this extraordinary group of actors and you’re with them one-on-one and you watch their faces and you see how hilarious and deeply moving they are, it feels like exactly the right form.”

The five characters telling their stories include: Miriam Nessler (Bette Midler), long-time teacher in the New York City public school system who finds herself in police custody; Sharynn Tarrows (Kaitlyn Dever), young nurse who flies to New York to volunteer at a hospital at the height of the COVID-19 crisis; Mark Hesterman (Dan Levy), young actor videoconferencing with his therapist; Clarissa Montgomery (Sarah Paulson), YouTube personality filming one of her Mindful Meditations; and Callie Josephson (Issa Rae); a well-connected philanthropist whose prep school network leads her to the highest levels of government.

Each story looks at key issues from politics to the pandemic. Midler’s character is involved with one of the most highly charged stories as her character is shown being interviewed in a police interrogation room after an encounter with a President Donald Trump supporter.

Just like all of the other segments, Midler’s tale is presented as a one-person show. She’s the only person on screen and talks directly to the camera. Midler described the isolated way of working as being a very odd experience.

“It was all very strange, but it was kind of wonderful, too, in a way. I have done a long monologue before. I did ‘I’ll Eat You Last’ on Broadway a couple years ago, and so, I kind of got the drill,” Midler says. “The hardest part, I think, was the connection between me and the person that I was talking to.

“But I identified very, very strongly with this character. I felt almost as if Paul had written it for me, because he knows how nuts I am on the subject of the current inhabitants of the White House. So, for me, it was cathartic. Unfortunately, not cathartic enough because I’m still in a state of rage and anxiety.”

Midler was excited to have the opportunity to work because so many productions have been put on hold during the pandemic. She still found the process bizarre because of all the protocols that had to be followed just to film her performance at her home.

Filming took place under quarantine guidelines. The crew arrived two days before the shoot, sat up the equipment and cleaned the area thoroughly after the filming was done. There was a small crew outside the room where the filming was being done to make sure social distancing was being done at all times. That pleased Midler.

“I felt very well taken care of. I really did. I’m so paranoid, because I’m so old, you know? I feel like anything can happen to me, even if I go to the post box, I’m in trouble,” Midler says. “I really felt that I was in superb hands.

“Every question that I had was answered and I got a free test. I got a free COVID test out of it, so it was win/win all around.”

“Coastal Elites” debuts at 8 p.m. Sept. 12 on HBO.