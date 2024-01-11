Dashiell Hammett’s character of Sam Spade – the protagonist in the 1930 novel The Maltese Falcon – is one of the most iconic detectives in literary history. The tough-talking gumshoe took on more iconic stature when Humphrey Bogart played the role in the film of the same name.

Such credentials should make anyone looking to take on the role a little nervous. It was just the opposite for Clive Owen when he was offered the opportunity to play Spade in the AMC, AMC+ and Acord TV limited series “Monsieur Spade.”

“It was something I couldn’t say no to,” Owen says. “I am a huge Bogart fan and actually have an original ‘Maltese Falcon’ poster on my wall. It was a very easy and quick ‘yes.’”

The opportunity presented to Owen by Emmy Award-winning co-creator, writer and executive producer Scott Frank (“The Queen’s Gambit”) was for Owen to play the hard-boiled private detective later in his life.

Taking on Spade is not the first time Owen has been connected to a detective from the film noir period of Hollywood. There was a time when was being considered to play Raymond Chandler’s Christpher Marlowe. That was a learning experience that helped him when taking on Spade.

“It is really difficult to re-invent noir because we feel like we have seen it all before,” Owen says. “So, you need an angle to freshen it up. To make it relevant. To make it worthwhile.”

Owen praises Frank for taking such a different approach to the new story of Spade and making it feel very fresh. The six-episode neo-noir crime drama – scheduled to debut at 9 p.m. Jan. 14 – focuses on the year 1963 where Spade is enjoying his retirement in the South of France. By contrast to his days as a private eye in San Francisco, Spade’s life in Bozouls is peaceful and quiet.

That changes when six beloved nuns are brutally murdered at the local convent. As the town grieves, secrets emerge and new leads are established. Spade learns that the murders are somehow connected to a mysterious child who is believed to possess great powers.

“Monsieur Spade” takes the character to a new time and place. Owen stresses that this journey was based on all the original source material by Hammett. The story starts with Spade having changed with the passing years but eventually he is pulled back to being the same tough detective who prowled the streets of San Francisco.

Owen’s commitment to the series started more than a year before filming started in France. He was presented with the idea of playing Spade before Frank had written the script. Owen stayed in touch with the writers to give his input until filming started.

While that was going on, Owen buried himself in research on both the character of Spade and Bogart’s work. He wasn’t worried about that research impacting his performance.

“Ultimately, you play the script and Scott had done such a wonderful job of re-inventing him,” Owen says. “I just embraced it and took him on.”

One big change is that Spade is no longer a heavy smoker – a common habit among film noir detectives. Spade has been told that because he is older it is time for him to start living a healthier lifestyle.

There was one aspect of the role that gave Owen some pause. Owen had studied French when he was in school but once he got on the set and realized the conversations were different from the grammatical teachings, he knew he needed some help.

All of his lines in French were written out phonetically and he learned them like we would learn any lines of dialogue. Owen laughs and says that while he could speak French in the limited series, he cannot speak any today.

Adapting to the role comes from the years of performing. The English actor’s first major role was in the TV series “Chancer” that ran from 1990-1991. His film resume since then includes “Gosford Park,” “Children of Men,” “Elizabeth: The Golden Age” and “Gemini Man.” TV roles have ranged from “The Knick” to “A Murder at the End of the World.”

All of that experience helped Owen play a Sam Spade that is different from the one Owen found so compelling through Bogart’s work. Spade is healthier, a little less hard-boiled (at the start) and really has focused on being a moral person.

Owen never thought he would see Spade change so much but considers it a great thing. He sees the character as new, but it continues to show the influence Bogart has had on Owen as an actor.

The limited series that was shot on-location in France, features an ensemble cast that includes Cara Bossom, Denis Ménochet, Louise Bourgoin, Chiara Mastroianni, Stanley Weber, Matthew Beard, Jonathan Zaccaï and Rebecca Root.