‘Clarice’ offers new perspective on familiar story

(KGET) — The team behind the new CBS series, “Clarice,” found themselves in a difficult situation as they started to bring the show to life.

They needed viewers to understand this is a program that picks up shortly after the events in the Oscar-winning 1991 movie “Silence of the Lambs.” The title refers to FBI Agent Clarice Starling – played in the movie by Jodie Foster – who brought to justice a serial killer. This gives the new production – slated to start at 10 p.m. Feb. 11 on CBS – a hook for pulling in those who saw the movie.

There’s also the little matter that the most memorable character in ”Silence of the Lamb” was the brilliant killer Dr. Hannibal Lecter as played by Anthony Hopkins. Due to studio contracts, “Clarice” can put Starling through all kinds of new adventures but Lecter can’t be seen or spoken of in the series.

This has meant a focus on making sure viewers connect with Clarice and that starts with the work of Australia native Rebecca Breeds (“Pretty Little Liars”). Making the link started for Breeds with capturing Foster’s West Virginia Appalachian accent.

“I think something that helps me is I have a very musical ear so I hear rhythm and intonation. It’s kind of like a language for me,” Breeds says. “I heard it a couple of times and then I kind of just dove in and tried to apply it and it kind of just worked in my mouth in this really magical way.”

“Not only that, it brought the character home to me. So I found Clarice when I found the accent. The two were synonymous for me.”

Making sure she maintains the character’s speech pattern takes a lot of extra work for Breeds including additional concentration beyond just getting the accent right. She found that once she starts speaking in the right accent, the switch helps her with her performance.

“Clarice” and “Silence of the Lambs” also share a very similar tone as Starling is called in to investigate the worst of the worst crimes. It is a very dark world that Breeds can step away from by going back to her native accent.

“It is nice to have something to step into and then being able to step out of it and take a breath for a minute and step back into her shoes again. It can be quite heavy so it’s a nice on and off switch.”

When the switch is on, “Clarice” must deal with monsters and madmen. Her complex psychological makeup that comes from a challenging childhood empowers her to begin to find her voice while working in a man’s world, as well as escape the family secrets that have haunted her throughout her life.

The series starts a year after Starling’s rescue of Catherine Martin from the horror of Buffalo Bill’s basement. Starling gets an urgent assignment from Catherine’s mother, Attorney General Ruth Martin (Jayne Atkinson), to join the Violent Criminal Apprehension Program (VICAP) in the investigation of three serial killings.

This will all happen without the serial killer who shall not be mentioned. Producers stress that is no problem as the character has been well explored in multiple movies and a TV series.

Co-executive producer Alex Kurtzman was a fan of the TV series and “Silence of the Lambs.” The way the team looked at the new project was that Starling had been silent for 30 years and now it was her time to speak.

“I think that was our compass,” Kurtzman says. “That’s what led us. That’s what we wanted to do. And I think we just really didn’t want to tread territory that’s been done so well by so many others.”

Jenny Lumet, who is the other co-executive producer of the series, is excited about being able to look at what is both a familiar world and a place of new discoveries. She has nothing but praise for Thomas Harris, creator of the Hannibal Lecter character through a series of books. Lumet describes his work as lasting and popular.

All the “Clarice” team wants to do is look at that world through new eyes. Through Starling they can look at what it is like to be a young woman working in a dark world and dealing with sexism in the department. There’s also the matter of the young FBI agent having a celebrity status.

Breeds feels blessed she gets to provide the new perspective within the confines of staying safe during the pandemic.

“Frankly, I don’t have the time to stress out about it,” Breeds says of starring in the new CBS series. “It’s just here you are. I just feel so ready for this.

“And I just feel so supported. We just want to make the best show we possibly can, and we want to take care of each other and, yeah, honor this iconic story the best we can.”