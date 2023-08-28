The fact summer vacation time is rapidly ending doesn’t mean an end to quick travel trips. There still is the chance to mark a major milestone at one theme park. Or you might want to be at the opening of a new attraction at another major park.

It is easy to take a day trip to Southern California to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the opening of Universal CityWalk Hollywood. If you have not been there, this is a group of shops and restaurants adjacent to the main entrance of Universal Studios Hollywood.

It was architect Jon Jerde who masterminded the urban California street, set amid a theme park and a working production movie and television studio. There have been numerous shops and restaurants that have opened and closed over the years at the location.

But when CityWalk debuted in 1993, it was considered to be a prototypical urban entertainment complex. It was conceived as a multi-sensory experience reflecting Los Angeles’ eclectic landscape.

As part of its revitalization that started with a major expansion in 2000, CityWalk offers a movie-going experience. First, with the debut of its IMAX theatre, followed by the multi-million dollar renovation of its 18-screen Universal Cinema, an AMC Theater and Director’s Lounge cocktail venue.

In recent years, CityWalk has also expanded its culinary offerings, serving up 30 different dining options, from full-service sit down to quick serve restaurants. Highlights include Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville; VIVO Italian Kitchen;Antojitos Cocina Mexicana; NBC Sports Grill & Bar; Chick Chick Chicken and most recently, The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen.

Other dining options include Buca di Beppo, Bubba Gump Shrimp Co., Firehouse Subs, Johnny Rockets and Pink’s Famous Hot Dogs as well as sweet treat and beverage venues, such as Ben & Jerry’s, Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt, Mini Monster, Cinnabon, Jamba Juice and Popcornopolis, to name a few.

The arrival of Voodoo Doughnut brought a new twist to Universal CityWalk as the only location in the Golden State to offer these treats from Portland’s pastry chef masters.

Shopping stops include Billabong, Francesa’s, Hot Topic, Dodger’s Clubhouse Store, The Raider Image, Nectar Bath Treats, Sephora, Shoe Palace, Super Nintendo World Store, the recently opened Karma & Luck and Univers pop culture store, as well as Things from Another World—the only retailer original to CityWalk when the destination opened in 1993.

Valet parking with validation is available to guests visiting Universal CityWalk’s full-service restaurants, which also includes The Dessert Foundry, part of The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen. Costs vary based on time spent at CityWalk, from $10 when visiting for up to 2.5 hours and $15 when visiting for 2.5-3.5 hours. The cost increases after 3.5 hours.

New attraction with a bayou twist

Disneyland Resort announced Tiana’s Palace restaurant in Disneyland Park will open Sept. 7. It is inspired by the restaurant Tiana created in Walt Disney Animation Studios’

From the Mardi Gras-inspired color palette to the lily details throughout, the restaurant’s elegant decor and interior will include subtle references to Tiana’s story and her rich past in New Orleans. The menu will feature new items honoring the flavors and flair of New Orleans, with an effort to source some ingredients directly from the state of Louisiana when possible.

Disney Imagineers partnered with Disney Animation artists from the original film to bring this story to life at the Disneyland Park. It is an artistic full circle as the film designers took inspiration from the exterior of the original French Market Restaurant in New Orleans Square when designing Tiana’s Palace for the movie.

Disney Animation artists added a wheelhouse and two smokestacks to give Tiana’s restaurant an iconic silhouette. When the time came to bring Tiana’s Palace to life at Disneyland, Disney Imagineers made those same additions to create the real Tiana’s Palace.

Tiana’s Palace is one of the ways Disneyland Resort is telling more Tiana stories in New Orleans Square, such as the Eudora’s Chic Boutique Featuring Tiana’s Gourmet Secrets retail shop and the upcoming attraction, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure set to open in 2024.