There is a lot of different terminology being used these days when it comes to movies and television productions that are not based entirely on fictional scripts. These would be offerings that started with a book, magazine article, moment in history or a variety of other sources.

Such productions are identified as being “based on” or “adapted from” or “taken from” the original source material. In the case of the new Apple TV+ eight-episode series, “City on Fire,” it is described as being “inspired by” the novel of the same name by Garth Risk Hallberg.

Executive producers Stephanie Savage and Josh Schwartz explain why that phrasing is being used.

Savage says, “Well, we were both huge fans of the novel when it was originally published and had a vision for how you could bring something with the complexity and the density of the novel to the screen.

“At the time the novel was not available, and it was really when we were talking to Apple about doing something together and wanting to do something that was extremely ambitious, something that was unlike anything we’ve ever done before, that we started talking about this book. And I think there were things in it that were familiar to us that we loved, and there were things that were new and unexpected that we were really excited to explore.”

The fact the book is set in 1977 and culminates with the massive electrical blackout that year was what captured the attention of Schwartz. The only concern was that because it was such a compelling story, the events that unfolded in 1977 have been played out in numerous other productions.

The ‘70s part of the story ended up merely being a starting point for a time shift to 2003. Thus, the term “inspired by” has been used to describe the series that will begin airing May 12 on the streaming service.

Schwartz says, “We were really interested in that kind of post-9/11, pre-Occupy Wall Street New York. And obviously the book culminates with the blackout of ’77; there was a massive blackout in 2003, so creatively story-wise, that lined up but also thematically. 1977 New York was a time when people weren’t sure if New York City was going to survive.

“Post-9/11 New York people had the same concerns, the same fears. And when we started working on it, was in 2020 when obviously people had the same concern about New York. So, it kind of also thematically, those time periods really spoke to each other and made for a seamless transition.”

The executive producers did tell Hallberg their plan to make the time switch. They say the author was excited by the idea because it was more of an adaptation than just presenting his book on screen exactly as he had written it.

In their version of “City on Fire,” an NYU student is shot in Central Park on the Fourth of July, 2003. Samantha is alone and there are no witnesses plus very little physical evidence. Her friends’ band is performing at her favorite downtown club but she leaves to meet someone, promising to return. She never does.

As the crime against Samantha is investigated, she’s revealed to be the crucial connection between a series of mysterious citywide fires, the downtown music scene, and a wealthy uptown real estate family fraying under the strain of the many secrets they keep.

Chase Sui Wonders stars as Samantha and Wyatt Oleff plays Charlie, a friend of Samantha’s who is struggling to cope with the death of his father on 9/11 two years earlier. After she is shot, he stops at nothing to solve the mystery of what happened.

No matter the time period, Wonders fell in love with the script because it is a coming-of-age story for every age group.

“I think it catches various people in the story coming of age when they’re an adult or when they’re Wyatt and my age. Also, I think Josh and Stephanie have a lock on that sort of coming-of-age bracket and I’m always aspiring to have a Seth Cohen/Summer coming-of-age story,” Wonders says.

What Wonders is referring to is that Savage and Schwartz have been behind numerous productions over the years that have dealt with the efforts of young people to find their way in life. Such projects have included “Gossip Girl,” “Tom Swift,” “Nancy Drew” and “Runaways.”

The cast of “City on Fire” also includes Jemima Kirke, Nico Tortorella, Ashley Zukerman, Xavier Clyde, Max Milner, Alexandra Doke, Omid Abtahi, Kathleen Munroe and John Cameron Mitchell.

It will make its global debut with the first three episodes on May 12. New episodes of “City on Fire” will be available at Apple TV+ every Friday through June 16.