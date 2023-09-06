Cindy Kaza never knows what to expect when she walks into a new home. The psychic medium who joins former NYPD homicide detective Steve DiSchiavi in the Travel Channel series “The Dead Files” just must be ready for whatever presence is waiting for her.

“Every case is a little bit different,” Kaza says. “Depending on where we are, it could be that the spirits are attached to the land. Some locations, the land is haunted and things happened before the house was built.

“Another scenario is that someone in the house is a psychic medium and unaware of their abilities so they draw in spirits. You can also have spirits who have been part of the house for many, many years.”

Whether the spirits are ancient or new, it is the task of Kaza and DiSchiavi to solve incidents of devastating paranormal activity for homeowners. The new season of “The Dead Files” launches at 10 p.m. Sept. 7 on Travel Channel.

The pair conduct separate investigations with DiSchiavi using his detective skills, researching the facts around each location, interviewing witnesses, experts and historians about the hauntings and digging into archives to gain a better understanding of each property’s history. Kaza’s job as a psychic medium is to use her skills to communicate with the other side, speaking to any entities to understand why they are still lingering in the homes.

In the season opener, the homeowner has dealt with the paranormal most of her life, but nothing ever felt threatening until her adult daughter moved back home. In fear for her family’s safety and her life, the homeowner reaches out to “The Dead Files” team for answers to the activity tearing her family apart.

Kaza has been extremely intuitive since very early childhood. She had her first memorable experience with a spirit when she was 10. It wasn’t until her early 20’s that she realized she was having psychic and mediumistic experiences all along. She began training in the United States and at the Arthur Findlay School of Intuitive Sciences in Stansted, England.

During her life, Kaza has met people who believe in her abilities and those who are skeptical. She has discovered over the years that the more a person believes in a spirit world, the more she is able to reveal to them.

“The more you believe, the more you receive,” Kaza says. “Although these things happen to people who are total skepticals and it turns them into believers.

“The more you are aware of the spirit world the more you will notice and recognize when these things are happening instead of just brushing it off as being unrelated to paranormal activity.”

Kaza describes the way she recognizes a presence is similar to playing games of “Pictionary, Charades and Telephone” all at the same time. Most people don’t realize that spirits are not sitting in a chair in front of her and they are having a crystal-clear conversation.

How she connects to the spirits is through her clairsentient abilities. This is a person who is able to tap into the emotional energy of others and receive a clear psychic message. What she faces is separating her own emotions from those being presented to her from the spirit.

“The way that it shows up is that if I didn’t know I was a psychic medium I would just feel angry,” Kaza says. “But I know when I am going in, they are going to make me feel a certain way to get my point across.

“I have to be able to get out of my own way long enough to have these experiences but then I have to be able to translate them for people watching the show. The spirit world is super intelligent, and they know the best way to get their point across. If that is to make me feel rage, then at least I know this isn’t from me. This is from the spirit.”

Along with her work for “The Dead Files,” Kaza has appeared on the “Holzer Files” and “Ghosts of Devil’s Perch.” This translates into her having traveled a large part of the country. One consistent is that paranormal activity is stronger in areas where there has been a lot of bloodshed over the centuries.

Other factors can raise and lower the level of paranormal activity. Kaza has found that proximity to water can be a factor as well as certain mineral deposits.

It all leads to one definitive conclusion for Kaza.

“Ghosts are everywhere,” Kaza says. “Spirits are everywhere. They are around us all the time. That is the reality of it. But there are some locations that are haunted more than others.”

And those locations will be where Kaza and DiSchiavi will be looking to help homeowners who have unwanted guests.