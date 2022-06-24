Camila Cabello stars in a new approach to a familiar story in “Cinderella.” (Photo courtesy of Prime Video)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A couple of films aimed at entertaining all ages tops this week’s new DVD and Blu-ray releases.

“Cinderella” Grade 3 stars: This musical adaptation has all of the familiar elements from the young heroine (Camila Cabello) being deeply mistreated by her wicked stepmother (Idina Menzel), mice turned into footmen, a handsome prince and those uncomfortable glass slippers. These parts of the story are elevated to a fun level with music and humor.

Cuban-born singer Camila Cabello turns in a surprisingly strong performance as the title character. Unlike other versions, her Cinderella is less of a damsel in distress and more of a confident artist who wants to make a dress as a designer. She’s not dreaming of a handsome prince to marry but of a time when women can own their own businesses in the progress-stalled town.

A major attraction of this “Cinderella” is the use of music. The majority of the musical numbers are contemporary pieces including “Rhythm Nation,” “Material Girl,” “Shining Star” and “Somebody to Love.” This is the best use of modern music in a classic setting since “A Knight’s Tale” two decades ago.

There is room to argue that another live-action version of “Cinderella” wasn’t necessary. That argument gets muted by the smart casting of a very likable Cabello in the lead role and the selection of performers like Billy Porter and Menzel who illuminate every scene they are in.

“The Bad Guys” Grade 3 stars: This animated tale of an infamous band of bad guys is a nice twist on the standard good vs. evil storyline. The idea is that even a band of thieves and ruffians can find a path to redemption.

The team members – under the direction of Mr. Wolf (voiced by Sam Rockwell) – are trying to change their ways. They get help making the change from their mentor Professor Marmalade (Richard Ayoade). How much they have changed will be tested when a new villain shows up in town.

A smart script and the first-rate animation that is the hallmark of a DreamWorks Animation production make this a fun tale on multiple layers. There are fun characters like safecracker Mr. Snake (Marc Maron) and master-of-disguise Mr. Shark (Craig Robinson) designed to hold the attention of youngsters.

The story of how one defines good and evil has enough texture to keep older viewers intrigued.

Also new on DVD and Blu-ray as of June 21

“Scooby-Doo! and Guess Who?: The Complete Second Season”: This release includes 26 adventures featuring the Mystery Inc. gang.

“The Rose Maker”: Artisanal horticulturist (Catherine Frot) finds it difficult to continue to honor her father’s legacy of breeding and growing unique roses that compete in showcases all over France because of corporate competition.

“Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent”: Nicolas Cage accepts a million-dollar offer to attend the birthday of a dangerous superfan (Pedro Pascal) and then gets recruited by the CIA.

“Escape the Field”: Six strangers awaken in a remote cornfield with only a gun with a single bullet, matches, a lantern, a knife, a compass and a flask of water.

“Ip Man: The Awakening”: A young Master Ip intervenes in a kidnapping attempt, unintentionally igniting a turf war with a ruthless human trafficking ring.

“After Yang”: Father (Colin Farrell) discovers the life that has been passing in front of him by reconnecting with his wife (Jodie Turner-Smith) and daughter across a distance he didn’t know was there.

“The Brain from Planet Arous”: An evil brain from planet Arous is determined to take over the world in this 1957 film.

“Panda! Go Panda!”: A young girl left on her own welcomes little Panny Panda and his father Papanda into her home.

“The Last Victim”:A group of outlaws and their sociopathic leader are pursued by a sheriff trying to solve the worst case his town has ever seen.

“You Are Not My Mother”: Young woman’s mother changes after a night of being missing.

“So Vam”: High school outcast who dreams of moving to the city to be a famous drag queen is kidnapped by a predatory old vampire.

Available through digital platforms

“The Story Won’t Die”: A young generation of Syrian artists use their work to protest and process what is currently the world’s largest and longest ongoing displacement of people since World War II.