Christian Cooper, host of the upcoming Nat Geo Wild series “Extraordinary Birder with Christian Cooper,” is surprised more people haven’t gotten involved with birding. All it takes is one small step.

“A step outside your door or to your window. And that’s really all it takes. I mean, it’s great to have binoculars, but you don’t even have to have those,” Cooper says. “You just need to engage with the birds that are outside your window and in the world around you, however you can get them.

“Put a bird feeder out, or just look at what’s in your yard, or go to your local park. That’s all it takes. And what we’re hoping is that ‘Extraordinary Birder’ will inspire tons of people to do just that.”

His way of trying to motivate those tons of people is by using the new series to take viewers into the wild, wonderful and unpredictable world of birds. Whether navigating volcanic terrain in Hawaii for elusive honeycreepers, trekking into rainforests in Puerto Rico for parrots or scaling a bridge in Manhattan for a peregrine falcon, he does whatever it takes to learn about these extraordinary, feathered creatures and show us the remarkable world in the sky above.

The series – scheduled to start at 10 p.m. June 17 on Nat Geo Wild – finds Cooper heading into the lush rainforest to meet the iconic Puerto Rican Parrot before helping to release seven of them into the wild. Along the way, he kayaks through a bat-filled cave to find the Puerto Rican Tody, climbs into the jungle to see one of the world’s most mysterious birds behind a waterfall, and meets a young, deaf pelican on the ocean.

His quest as a birder has taken Cooper around the globe. He found the most challenging trek was one that wasn’t that far away from home when the native New Yorker headed to Alabama. The majority of his family currently lives in the North but can trace their ancestry to the South.

“My father’s roots are in Alabama. I had never been. I was, like, ‘My people left there for a reason. I don’t want to go down there.’ But we went,” Cooper says. “Walking across the Edmund Pettus Bridge was tremendously powerful for me because my dad has passed; my mom has passed. They were both very active in the Civil Rights Movement. I don’t think any of them had ever been there, and here I was walking across this monumental bridge.

“It was interesting because nesting underneath that bridge were cliff swallows. And I was thinking, you know, these cliff swallows have probably been nesting under this bridge year after year, decade after decade. They were here when everything that went down on this bridge, when all that violence happened, when black people were beaten down. Those birds were witness to that, and they’re still here. And it was just a confluence of personal and Civil Rights and just a lot of emotional stuff coming at me all at once, which is why we wanted to go down to Alabama.”

The fact Cooper sees the world with an ornithology twist comes natural to him as he was practically born with a pair of binoculars in his hands.

Cooper was 10 years old when the “spark” bird came into his life. The term spark is used by those involved with birding to describe the first bird that created an interest in the avian world.

“I was in a wood shop class for some unknown reason. But I had to build either a footstool or a bird feeder. And happily, I built the bird feeder, put it up, filled it with seed, and kept wondering what all the crows with red on their wings were. I thought I discovered a new species of crow. I was all excited,” Cooper says. “Then I found out, oh, they’re red‑winged blackbirds.

“But it remains, to this day, one of my favorite birds. But that’s what got me started. My dad was a biology teacher. So, nature was always big in our household. But, for me, it took the particular form of birds, and he encouraged that over the years, and it just snowballed from there. So, it’s been a lifelong passion.”

He served as president of the Harvard Ornithological Club during his college days and currently is a vice president of New York City Audubon.

He advocates for greater, safer access to green spaces for all, with a focus on outreach to youth in underserved communities. A longtime activist on issues of racial justice and LGBTQ equality, Christian combined his passions in the Black Lives Matter graphic short story “It’s a Bird” from DC Comics.