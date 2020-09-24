Chris Rock gets serious with latest edition of ‘Fargo’

(KGET) — Chris Rock has amassed an impressive acting and producing resume with work ranging from “Head of State” to “Top Five” to “Saturday Night Live.” He’s proud of the acting work he’s done but the South Carolina native doesn’t feel like he had never been offered a “decent” role until the new season of the FX series “Fargo” came along.

“I was just happy to be offered a decent part that was well-rounded. It was actually great to play somebody, like, my age too,” Rock says. “I kind of got really famous at 35 or whatever, 37, and everything that’s offered to me, it’s like I’m kind of like a man-boy.

“So, it was great to actually play a grown-ass man.”

The story for the fourth installment of “Fargo” unfolds in 1950 Kansas City where two crime syndicates are fighting for a piece of the American dream. Together, they control an alternate economy of exploitation, graft and drugs.

Rock plays Loy Cannon, the head of the Black crime family who is dealing with his enemy Donatello Fadda (Tommaso Ragno), the head of the Italian mafia. They are battling for control of the city.

Casting Rock to take on such a serious role is not completely out of leftfield. He has seen plenty of dramatic films that have the kind of comedic tone he can supply. He points to “Goodfellas” as an example of one of the funniest movies he’s ever seen.

He sees comedy as something that naturally comes out of the drama.

“The comedy is earned. It’s not a thing where someone’s trying to be funny. It’s just life that’s funny if you stick with it long enough,” Rock says. “Just lots of great humor in ‘Fargo.’

“Better than most comedies on television and better than most dramas on television, all dramas on television. And, yeah, most good things have both.”

“I’m attracted to great storytelling. I believe everything that’s good is good because it’s taken seriously. So, I don’t really like the term serious acting. I think Jim Carrey, when he’s being in ‘Dumber and Dumber’ is acting funny very seriously. You know what I mean? With this, I’m attracted to the storytelling, the filmmaking. That’s what I’m always going to be attracted to.”

Series creator and writer Noah Hawley – whose past credits include “Legion” and “Bones’ – always writes without having specific actors in mind. He made an exception with “Fargo.” He thought of Rock for this role even before the script was written.

He met with Rock and convinced him to take on the project without seeing a script. It would be five months later before Rock saw the complicated character he would be playing.

Getting all of the fourth season episodes completed was a complicated process because of the pandemic. There was a long break before the cast and crew could return to work to finish the final episodes.

Rock was frustrated by the stoppage but it did help him regain his strength because the filming process was so demanding. It also gave him time to evaluate the work he had done. Rock explains that when doing comedy he would just wait for his close-up and then do multiple versions of the comedic line. He found shooting “Fargo” to be an intricate process that was completely different from the comedy roles he has played.

“And I saw a couple of the episodes. It was like, oh, okay. Let me work on my game. I don’t know if anybody’s following basketball right now, but the Miami Heat, it’s like, oh, they had a break and now they’re better than everybody even though they worked before,” Rock says. “The break helped them more than everybody else. So, the break helped me, honestly.

“I don’t want the world to have COVID, but I think my last two shows are my best.”

The latest edition of “Fargo” will premiere with two episodes starting at 9 p.m. Sept. 27 on FX. The episodes will be available the next day on FX on Hulu. Each subsequent week will feature a new episode at 10 p.m. on FX and the next day on FX on Hulu.