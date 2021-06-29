Chris Pratt focused on family angle for ‘The Tomorrow War’

(KGET) — Director Chris McKay (“The LEGO Batman Movie”) faced having to deal with some major science fiction elements in the making of the new Amazon Prime Video movie “The Tomorrow War.” It would have been a big enough challenge just to film all of the major battle sequences with an alien invasion. He also had to face all of the head-hurting complications that can come with time travel.

Getting those elements right was vital. But, the one thing that concerned McKay the most was making sure such massive tropes in the genre didn’t dwarf what was at the core of this tale – the human story. McKay stresses that even films full of big fight scenes and flashy special effects can have “a little bit of heart and a little bit of something to think about.”

It was critical to him to show that the drama came out of the players and that started with Chris Pratt who plays a husband, father, teacher and the last great hope for humanity. Pratt’s character of Dan Forester has his safe and happy life with his wife and daughter disrupted by an urgent message from the future.

A group of time travelers arrive from the year 2051 to explain that in their time mankind is losing a global war against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is for soldiers and civilians from the present to be transported to the future and join the fight. Forester is eventually selected to join the battle.

The enlistment of Forester not only sends him into a future battle against the aliens but forces him to deal with family issues in his present and future. He arrives in 2051 to discover he has a very close connection to the brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) who can save the world. Once he returns to his present, he must turn to his estranged father (J.K. Simmons) for help. Those are the human elements McKay made sure were at the heart of “The Tomorrow War.”

“This is a guy who’s not happy with his station in life and through the course of the events in his life. He’s got, of course, this relationship with his dad that he’s estranged from, and he’s blaming his father for all of his issues,” Pratt says. “His dad wasn’t around.

“He realizes through the course of this story, that in fact, he has more similarities with his father than he’s even realized. In coming to grips with that, gets to a place of grace and of acceptance and forgiveness for his father because he sees that it wasn’t easy for his father either. That’s a real pivotal moment that comes in adulthood, I think.”

As for the decisions Forester makes in his present, Pratt always kept in mind he was a husband and father who was not making life decisions based on the life that they could lead, but rather the world that they would be leaving for their children. Pratt explains that his character does what he has to do to protect his family.

Zach Dean, writer of “The Tomorrow War,” always thought of this work as a family story with the big events happening in the present and future as merely the background. Once he took that approach, the script was easy to write, especially the father-son and father-daughter dynamics.

“The Tomorrow War” is the latest big action film for Pratt whose past work includes “Jurassic World” and “Guardians of the Galaxy.” These kinds of films often require actors to react to creatures that won’t be added to the scene until after the filming. McKay tried to help his actors by having parts of the creatures made to be used in some of the scenes.

Pratt found help from another source in playing the scenes where the visual elements would be added at a much later date.

“I’ve had my fair share of experience of running from and fighting against creatures that aren’t there. There’s certainly a craft to it,” Pratt says. “You could have a whole podcast episode about the way to achieve it, but it’s a combination of various things you’re going to look at, whether it will be a tennis ball or the guy named Troy who’s seven feet tall, a mountain of a man, and very scary.

“You look at Troy and you think, ‘That’s certainly a person who could lift me up and break me in half.’ He becomes significantly less scary when he’s put in a giant gray leotard.”

Pratt has found that without the right cues to help him with the special effects scenes the acting can end up being a little embarrassing.

“The Tomorrow War” will be available through the streaming service of Amazon Prime Video starting July 2.